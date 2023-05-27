FIFA 23 TOTS Challenge 7 SBC (XP): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the first TOTS Challenge SBC of the Ligue 1 TOTS promo, the seventh challenge of Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Like the other Challenge SBCs, TOTS Challenge 7 offers a two-fold reward, providing gamers with an exciting pack and seasonal XP.

The seasonal XP earned through this SBC will allow gamers to progress along the tiers of the TOTS Season Swaps system. The various rewards in this tiered system make this a worthwhile venture for FUT enthusiasts looking to make the most out of their time in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making the TOTS Challenge 7 SBC appealing.

The TOTS Challenge 7 (XP) SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ligue 1 TOTS features arguably the most overpowered selection of players released so far in FIFA 23. With the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Renato Sanches all fetching insane prices in the FUT transfer market due to their overpowered abilities, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain one of these TOTS versions.

In such a scenario, grinding the menus of Ultimate Team is more important than ever. Gamers can avail of a wide variety of packs from SBCs, and the latest TOTS Season Swaps system also allows them to unlock enticing rewards by earning XP. The TOTS Challenge 7 SBC is helpful in both these aspects.

How to complete the TOTS Challenge 7 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the other Challenges, this SBC also requires a single squad and features the following stipulations:

Leagues: Maximum four in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/Region: Maximum five in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total chemistry: Minimum 27

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 6,000 FUT coins, with the overall reward being an Eight Ligue 1 Player pack. By completing this SBC, gamers will also achieve an objective with 1250 XP in FUT, allowing them to progress in the Season Swaps system. Gamers can further bring down the cost of the SBC by using untradeable low-rated gold fodder from their club.

With the FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS roster being in packs at the moment, a pack of this caliber is worth its weight in gold. The lineup consists of some of the most formidable Team of the Season items in FUT 23, making the TOTS Challenge 7 SBC a must-do for all players.

