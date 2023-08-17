FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (XP) August 17 - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the start of the 2023-24 footballing season, EA Sports has released a new Marquee Matchups SBC — a departure from the Throwback weekly content presented recently due to the absence of big matchups in it. In this Squad Building Challenge, players can once again complete four tasks themed around upcoming fixtures from various leagues around the world in an attempt to snag a couple of packs.

The Marquee Matchups SBC is a recurring inclusion in this game, and FUT enthusiasts take the release of a new one every Thursday as a given. With the summer break over, EA Sports is back to offering challenges that are themed around much-anticipated matches from this week — such as the Saturday Spurs vs Manchester United fixture. This content gives players a sense of connection to real-life football.

This is a short guide to completing this week's Marquee Matchups SBC with an analysis of its rewards to help FIFA 23 players determine whether they should attempt the challenge.

This week's Marquee Matchups SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As part of the FUTTIES promo, many overpowered cards have been added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with this game entering its final few weeks before the release of EA FC 24. That series has offered a number of upgraded cards for late-game FUT builds, and those looking to maximize their gains should ideally open as many packs while the event lasts.

To that end, here are the requirements that you have to meet to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC. The estimated cost of fodder for each task has been mentioned below as well.

Task 1: Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Ligue 1: Minimum of 1

# of clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same nation #: Maximum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Reward: x1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 4,000 to 6,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2: Werder Bremen vs Bayern München

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Germany: Minimum of 2

# of Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same league #: Maximum of 5

Same club #: Maximum of 4

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 18

Reward: x1Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 5,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 3: Real Betis vs Atlético Madrid

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Real Betis + # of players from Atletico Madrid: Minimum of 1

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Minimum of 2

Same nation #: Minimum of 4

Rare Card #: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 79

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 6,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 4: Spurs vs Manchester United

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Tottenham Hotspur: Minimum of 1

# of players from Manchester United: Minimum of 1

# of leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Rare Card #: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Reward: x1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 8,000 to 10,000 FUT Coins across platforms

SBC Analysis: Is the Marquee Matchups SBC worth completing?

The cost of completing all four tasks is currently around 25K FUT coins and should not rise much higher over the week. FIFA 23 players are recommended to complete all four to get their hands on the Rare Players Pack, thus maximizing their rewards.

The Marquee Matchups SBC is by all accounts quite cheap, especially this late in FIFA 23's cycle, and can provide a lot of nice packs without having you spend a lot of coins. This makes the Squad Building Challenge quite worth completing for all players.