FIFA 23 Mattia Zaccagni Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Mattia Zaccagni Showdown SBC is the latest Squad Building Challenge from the current promo to be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The dedicated challenge will allow players to get their hands on the 87-rated boosted card of the winger from SS Lazio (Latium in the game) as his team gears up to fight SSC Napoli in a couple of days. With both teams currently in the top four, the matchup will be exciting.

Content pertaining to Showdown cards has been consistently released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team over the week and, considering how the promo works, has been quite popular among footballing fans.

The unique cards commemorating the big matchups in the world of football have already been boosted and will receive more upgrades if their team wins or draws.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Mattia Zaccagni Showdown SBC and a look at the card for players to determine whether the challenge is worth it.

Mattia Zaccagni Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 commemorates upcoming Seria A matchup between Lazio and Napoli

The way Showdown cards work by releasing competing footballer cards in pairs gives FIFA 23 players an incentive to choose a potential winner. The Napoli vs Lazio (Latium) matchup will feature Zaccagni and Eljif Elmas representing their teams, with the winner getting +2 upgrades to their overall stats.

To complete the Mattia Zaccagni Squad Building Challenge, players need to complete these two simple tasks.

Task 1 - Italy

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from Italy: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 15,000 - 18,000 FUT Coins

Task 2 - Serie A

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 58,000 - 60,000 FUT Coins

SBC Analysis

Ideally, players should not complete either task for individual rewards and maximize their gains by completing the entire group. Only completing both tasks will yield the Mattia Zaccagni Showdown card. At the current fodder prices, it will take cards worth around 75K to complete the SBC.

FIFA 23 players can obviously mitigate the price to a great extent by using pre-existing fodder, and FUT enthusiasts should have an easy time with many repeatable challenges active. The challenge's stipulations are fairly simple and require no chemistry requirements despite the relatively high price tag, allowing greater freedom while choosing fodder.

That said, Napoli are on a five-game winning streak and stand way above Lazio or Latium in the league, making it quite probable that the Zaccagni card will not be getting more upgrades. So FIFA 23 players who want to add his unique card to their roster should have enough fodder to reduce the price of the SBC by a fair amount.

How does the Mattia Zaccagni Showdown card look in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Italian left-winger for Lazio/Latium has already received a nine-point upgrade to his base card, making him quite a strong player in any FUT squad. Here are all the stats of his Showdown Card:

Overall: 87

Position: LW (Alt - LM)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 82

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 91

Defense: 65

Physicality: 73

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 4 star

As mentioned before, the 87-rated Mattio Zaccagni Showdown card is already quite a good addition to any frontline, and that too before any potential upgrades.

The increased pace and dribbling skills give him quite the edge, but since Napoli are the favorites to win the game, players should note that his card may not be getting the upgrades as his counterpart Eljif Elmas.

