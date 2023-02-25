FIFA 23 Moments Mukhtar and Thiago Martins objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

The new MLS season is in full swing, and EA Sports is celebrating the tournament's return by releasing Mukhtar and Thiago Martins as objective cards in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. They are two of the most iconic footballers in the league's history, and their achievements have been commemorated with these Moments items.

The Showdown Series event is live in FIFA 23, featuring dynamic cards from exciting upcoming fixtures in world football. The card from the winning teams will be upgraded, adding an additional sense of anticipation to these games. This theme is also reflected in the game's objectives, with the MLS Moments Player Pick one offering a choice between special versions of Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins.

Moments Thiago Martins and Hany Mukhtar are available as objective cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Both Mukhtar and Martins' cards possess impressive attributes that make them viable in their respective positions in the current meta of FIFA 23. They showcase the following key stats:

Hany Mukhtar (OVR - 87)

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 84

Defending: 55

Passing: 86

Physicality: 76

Thiago Martins (OVR - 87)

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 77

Shooting: 57

Defending: 87

Passing: 72

Physicality: 88

How to unlock these cards in FIFA 23

You must complete the MLS Moments Player Pick objective to obtain a Player Pick item from which you must choose one of these MLS superstars. The challenge consists of five segments with the following stipulations that must be fulfilled to unlock the Player Pick:

MLS MVP : Score a goal in four separate matches using German players in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff.

: Score a goal in four separate matches using German players in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff. Eyes in the Sky : Assist four goals using a Through Ball in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad.

: Assist four goals using a Through Ball in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad. Powerful Finish : Score eight goals using players with Min. 83 SHO in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad.

: Score eight goals using players with Min. 83 SHO in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least five MLS players in your starting squad. Goal Friendly : Score at least two goals in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff.

: Score at least two goals in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff. Perfect 8: Win eight matches in Live FUT Friendly: MLS Kickoff while having at least one German player and one Brazilian player in your Starting squad.

The most optimal way to complete this FIFA 23 objective is to use German attackers with over 83 shooting while also including at least five MLS players, one Brazilian, and one German in your starting eleven. This dramatically reduces the time required to unlock Moments Mukhtar and Thiago Martins, but you can only choose one of these two amazing cards in Ultimate Team.

Moments cards are items provided to prominent footballers to commemorate a specific iconic moment in their career that sets them apart from their peers. With Mukhtar and Martins being two of the most popular players in MLS, their inclusion in this series comes as no surprise.

