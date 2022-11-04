FIFA 23 Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC has been added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Notably, this could be the last chance for players to add a card from the promo. Since its release, the ongoing promo has incorporated fantastic cards, some of which have come via SBCs.

Several promo cards have performed well in the community due to their exciting nature. All Out of Position cards have drastically different positions in the game. That said, their boosted stats allow them to dominate these roles.

While most can be acquired from packs or markets, EA Sports still needs to include some in the SBCs. The Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC could be the last one, as the promo expires tomorrow, November 4.

The Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC is an interesting one for FIFA 23 players

The Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC is a simple player-item challenge. One must submit just two squads to unlock the special card, and each task has separate rewards. Let's look at the exact conditions that must be fulfilled for the SBC.

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

By completing the two tasks, players will be able to unlock the special card and add it to their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads. They will also receive two packs - 1 Small Gold Players Pack and 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack.

To complete the Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC entirely with cards brought from the market, players will have to spend around 60,000 FUT coins. While the price may seem identical for consoles and PC, it will vary based on the use of fodder. The target should be to complete the 85 and 86-rated card requirements with fodder, as they tend to be more expensive.

Those interested in the Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC have a week to get it done. Upon completion, they will receive an 86-rated CM card that can also be played as a CDM.

FIFA 23 players have a helpful card that has some limitations. Its 77 Pace and 75 Shooting can be higher considering its CM position. The card should do better as a CDM based on its prominent attributes. With 86 Defending and 84 Passing, it can efficiently act as a shield in front of the backline.

The Oleksandr Zinchenko Out of Position SBC is worth the coins for those who require a defensive-midfield card for their Premier League teams. That said, the overall valuation would have been better if its cost had been lower.

