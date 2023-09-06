FIFA 23 Player Moments Daley Blind SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The summer transfer window has led to a number of new signings, giving EA Sports more candidates for FIFA 23 SBC players than ever before, with Player Moments Daley Blind being the latest inclusion. The Dutch defender recently joined Spanish side Girona FC and will be hoping to put his experience to its best use for his latest employers.

The 33-year-old defender is extremely versatile and can play in various roles across the pitch, primarily functioning as a centre-back during his days at Ajax. This is his first special card of the year, and gamers will be pleased with his incredibly high overall rating and well-rounded attributes across the board.

Player Moments Daley Blind can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Player Moments Daley Blind has received a massive upgrade, going from an 80-rated base item to a 97-rated special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the game in the final stages of its annual cycle, EA Sports has left no stone unturned to try and deliver the most engaging content, with every player SBC being appropriately boosted.

The former Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Ajax superstar will hope to find his feet in La Liga for the first time. His vast array of experience playing in Europe's top leagues should help him, and the latest 97-rated Player Moments Daley Blind SBC card is indicative of his legacy in the sport so far.

How to unlock Player Moments Daley Blind in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Unlike other Player Moments SBCs released during the Pre-season promo, this challenge only consists of one squad. The single segment features the following specific stipulations that gamers must abide by:

Number of players from the Netherlands: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 FUT coins, which is much lower than other Player Moments SBCs released so far, such as Jude Bellingham and Kim Min Jae. This is probably due to him being from a comparatively obscure team and not offering many chemistry options. But gamers can easily use La Liga or Dutch items to pair him up with.

Is it worth unlocking Player Moments Daley Blind in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The 97-rated special item can be deployed as a centre-back, central defensive midfielder, and left-back and showcases the following stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 77

Defending: 97

Passing: 97

Physicality: 92

He also possesses a five-star weak foot. With him being relatively short for a centre-back, he will be best deployed as a left-back due to his pace, dribbling, and passing skills. He will also be incredibly easy to unlock due to the variety of Upgrade SBCs available in FIFA 23, which is definitely worth getting.