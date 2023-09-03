FIFA 23 Player Moments Kim Min Jae SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The latest player challenge to be featured in FIFA 23's Preseason promo offers a Player Moments Kim Min Jae 98-rated card as its reward. This South Korean center-back was voted the best defender in Italy's Serie A last season after helping Napoli secure a comfortable title win. Subsequently, he made a high-profile move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

This is the second Player Moments SBC to be released during FIFA 23's Preseason event. Such challenges are EA Sports' way of commemorating the most prominent transfers in soccer over the course of the summer transfer window.

With Bayern Munich being one of the biggest names in the sport, Player Moments Kim Min Jae is a fitting candidate for a Player Moments SBC variant.

98-rated Player Moments Kim Min Jae is now available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Being 98-rated overall, Player Moments Kim Min Jae is now the highest-rated center-back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team alongside FUTTIES Lucio. This South Korean superstar was a formidable force in the backline for Napoli last season, and his efforts were recognized by Bayern Munich, who signed him later that summer.

This is his fourth special card after his Player of the Month, Path to Glory, and Team of the Season versions. While this footballer's inclusion in the Serie A TOTS roster was a foregone conclusion, gamers were disappointed with his Team of the Season item's underwhelming upgrade.

However, his latest SBC version leaves nothing to be desired, with almost perfect stats in all the relevant areas.

How to unlock Player Moments Kim Min Jae in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Unlike the previously released Jude Bellingham SBC, unlocking this South Korean center-back is rather cheap, especially considering the caliber of his stats. This challenge consists of only two segments featuring these stipulations:

FC Bayern Munchen

FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 160,000 FUT Coins, which is an absolute bargain for such an incredible player in Ultimate Team's current state. He is among the highest-rated defenders in FIFA 23 and showcases the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 49

Defending: 97

Passing: 84

Physicality: 99

With such impressive attributes in the primary defensive aspects, Player Moments Kim Min Jae will be a force to be reckoned with for any squad in FUT. While his nationality makes him hard to accommodate on full chemistry, this game has plenty of elite-tier Bayern Munich players to pair him up with.