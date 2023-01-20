Team of the Year (TOTY) is set to reach FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players will be delighted to learn that EA Sports has released a new set of League SBCs to grind during the promo. These challenges offer an enticing group of rewards, and FUT enthusiasts will be eager to start working towards completing them to obtain a multitude of packs for the upcoming event.

Team of the Year is the most awaited promo of the game cycle in Ultimate Team, and players will be looking to get their hands on one of these elusive cards.

Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has revealed the full lineup for the Team of the Year roster in FIFA 23, and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi up for grabs, the availability of League SBCs is crucial for FUT enthusiasts.

League SBCs were previously introduced to Ultimate Team during the Winter Wildcards event and were titled Winter Premium League Upgrades. The SBC group has been re-released in the game with similar requirements but under the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade.

How to complete Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC group comprises six individual segments representing the most popular leagues in the world. Listed below are the stipulations specified under various segments:

Ligue 1 and Eridvisie

Ligue 1 Uber Eats or Eridivisie players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Exactly 11

Rare players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 68

Total Chemistry: Minimum 15

Libertadores and Sudamericana

Libertadores or Sudamericana Players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Gold players: Minimum eight

Rare players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Bundesliga and Serie A

Bundesliga or Serie A players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Exactly one

Rare players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

Premier League and La Liga

Premier League or La Liga Santander Players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

The overall cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins, driven primarily by the inflated cost of Ligue 1 and Eredivisie cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With Team of the Year, TOTY Icons, and other cards arriving soon in Ultimate Team, players will be looking to obtain as many packs as possible in preparation for the event. The Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade will be available in FUT throughout the duration of the event, and the repeatable nature of the SBC will give gamers plenty to grind for in FIFA 23.

The group reward for the SBC is the Prime Gold Players Pack, which has a value of 45,000 coins in the FUT Store. Individual segments of the SBC offer pack rewards, too, making the challenge an absolute bargain with its overall cost of around 35,000 Coins.

