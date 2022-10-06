FIFA 23 Raheem Sterling Ones To Watch (OTW) SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Raheem Sterling's Ones To Watch (OTW) version in FIFA 23 is now obtainable by the players as part of his dedicated SBC (Squad Build Challenge). This makes the English winger the second player after Angel Di Maria to get a special card as part of an SBC.

The OTW promo has added special cards dedicated to footballers who have been part of the previous summer window. Players can find these in different packs, but the odds of getting one are very low. Alternatively, they can complete the SBCs and objectives to find different cards. These methods don't force players to depend on luck; they're guaranteed the reward they want.

Let's find out what tasks FIFA 23 players need to complete to get the special OTW version of Sterling's card. It has been added to the game following his transfer to Chelsea from Manchester City earlier in the summer. In certain ways, the card looks decent and could be of great use to players if they want to use it in their Ultimate Team squad.

Raheem Sterling becomes the second OTW card in FIFA 23 to be part of an SBC

To unlock the special OTW version of Raheem Sterling, FIFA 23 players must complete all the tasks within the stipulated time period. The SBC has two individual requirements, and each comes with its own rewards.

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Gold Players Pack (untradable)

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack (untradable)

While the SBC has just been released, FIFA 23 players can anticipate somewhere between 145,000-148,000 FUT coins to unlock Sterling's OTW card. The price will vary based on a player's platform, with the PC server costing more. The completion cost will also be lower if players use fodders from their collections.

Both tasks must be completed within the next week to unlock the card. After that, Sterling's OTW SBC will expire and players won't be able to unlock him.

Sterling's OTW card looks decent, considering its overall and other stats. The 86-rated LW card has an outstanding pace with 94 Acceleration and 86 Sprint Speed. It could be better in some areas as the card has 3* Weak Foot and 4* Skill Moves.

With 82 Finishing, the card could have some hard time later in FIFA 23 when better-rated defenders and goalkeepers are available to the players. For now, it will be more than enough for players to raid their opponents' defensive thirds.

Overall, despite having some limitations, Sterling's SBC in FIFA 23 is worth it. The price isn't extortionary by any means; moreover, there's potential for it to improve. Chelsea look to be on the upswing with Graham Potter in charge.

Additionally, England will also be playing at the World Cup, and a long run in the tournament will provide an additional boost to his card. Overall, Sterling's OTW will do well in the near future and be well-utilized by most players.

