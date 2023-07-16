FIFA 23 ratings: How to easily check the stats of every player in the game

As the latest installment in the legendary football simulation series by EA Sports, FIFA 23's ratings offer the most comprehensive and authentic depiction of the sport and the various athletes involved. Not only are there a plethora of licensed footballers available in all the modes, but there is an even greater variation in Ultimate Team.

Being the most successful and popular offering in the series, Ultimate Team is extremely lucrative for EA Sports. The developer constantly innovates to provide its fanbase with more promos than ever before, which sometimes leads to confusion about footballer ratings and stats. However, there are multiple ways in which FIFA 23 enthusiasts can overcome this inconvenience.

Checking FIFA 23 ratings is easier than ever before

With such an ever-evolving and expanding player roster, gamers are always on the lookout for new players to add to their squads to try out. Having a convenient way to check FIFA 23 ratings and stats greatly helps in this scenario, especially in Ultimate Team. Fans can use the following methods to track these attributes and make wise squad-building decisions:

1) Concept squads

Concept squads are a useful feature for team planning (Image via EA Sports)

The Ultimate Team's squad builder has improved over the years and is the most efficient it has ever been in the latest edition. Gamers now have a plethora of options to tweak various options and test new possibilities when making a new lineup, with the availability of Concept Players being extremely useful to check FIFA 23 ratings in particular.

This feature allows fans to look at any player item in the game, regardless of whether they are available in their club or not. Fans can use the search filter to look for any footballer and select the "Concept" option to cycle through all available versions of that particular athlete. They can also mix and match filter settings to look at concepts based on card-type, league, and nationality.

2) The Transfer Market

The Transfer Market is an important aspect of FUT (Image via EA Sports)

The Transfer Market is a staple of Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to purchase athletes to add to their rosters or to submit in SBCs. With FIFA 23 being the most successful and popular title in the history of the franchise, the market is always active and populated due to the large amount of people playing the mode.

If someone doesn't want to go through the hassle of planning a concept squad, they can simply go to the transfer market and use the search parameters to check the FIFA 23 ratings and in-depth stats of any player in the entire game.

3) Third-party sites

Third-Party sites are amazing for hardcore players (Image via FUTBIN)

This is probably the most popular way of checking FIFA 23 ratings when it comes to hardcore FUT enthusiasts. Third-party sites like FUTBIN and FUTWIZ allow gamers an incredibly detailed access to the title's database. Not only can fans check stats and attributes on these sites, they can also monitor prices, check SBC solutions, and build custom squads to share with the community.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.