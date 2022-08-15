FIFA 23 ratings predictions: All possible PSG player ratings

The new FIFA season is almost upon us, and with FIFA 23 being released worldwide in September, fans are already discussing the potential ratings of their favorite players.

Paris Saint Germain is one of the most popular clubs in European football. The club has assembled some of the best footballing names on their roster and has been dominating France for the last decade. Ever since the club was acquired in 2011, the new owners have spared no expense in improving the squad, which has been evident in their results.

PSG were the most overpowered team in FIFA 22 and were the favorites amongst players in both online and offline game modes. After a successful 2021/22 season, it will be interesting to see if they retain the top spot in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

As the reigning French champions, PSG will once again be one of the most efficient teams in FIFA 23

PSG made a number of impressive signings last summer, helping them secure the league title and challenge for the Champions League as well. With the likes of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, and Gianluigi Donnarumma joining the club, their domestic success came as no surprise.

However, several key players have also departed from their ranks during the latest transfer window. Players like Ángel Di María, who has been one of the staples of PSG’s starting eleven, and Gini Wijnaldum, have left the club to pursue their careers elsewhere.

To compensate for these departures, PSG have been rather active in the transfer market, securing the services of the likes of Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele. These new signings will likely add to the hype surrounding the squad's FIFA 23 player ratings.

Note: The numbers in the brackets indicate the player's current base rating in FIFA 22. All stats are predictions.

Kylian Mbappe - ST - 92 (91)

Lionel Messi - RW - 91 (93)

Neymar - LW - 91 (91)

Gianluigi Donnarumma - GK - 88 (89)

Marquinhos - CB - 88 (87)

Keylor Navas - GK - 88 (87)

Marco Verratti - CM - 86 (87)

Sergio Ramos - CB - 86 (88)

Achraf Hakimi - RB - 86 (85)

Presnel Kimpembe - CB - 83 (83)

Danilo Pereira -CDM - 83 (82)

Mauro Icardi - ST - 82 (83)

Nordi Mukiele - RWB - 82 (81)

Renato Sanches - CM - 81 (80)

Leandro Paredes - CDM - 80 (81)

Nuno Mendes - LWB - 80 (78)

Juan Bernat - LB - 80 (82)

Idrissa Gueye - CDM - 80 (82)

Julian Draxler - CAM - 79 (80)

Thilo Kehrer - CB - 79 (77)

Rafinha - CM - 79 (80)

Abdou Diallo - CB - 78(78)

Ander Herrera - CM - 77 (79)

Sergio Rico - GK - 75 (77)

Layvin Kurzawa - LB - 74 (76)

Vitinha - CAM - 72 (67)

Clearly, these predictions showcase the talent on the vast roster that PSG have. With multiple players returning from loan spells as well, Christophe Galtier will have options to choose from in every position on the pitch.

With Kylian Mbappe featured as the cover star for FIFA 23, it is likely that he will be the highest rated player in the game. This means that the attacking trio of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar will be even more lethal in FIFA 23. Defensively, the team has some of the most solid and overpowered players such as Marquinhos, Kimpembe, and Hakimi, making them an extremely balanced and well-rounded squad.

