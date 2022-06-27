Angel Di Maria accepts offer to complete free transfer after leaving PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Angel Di Maria has reportedly agreed to join Juventus as a free agent this summer, according to journalist Romeo Agresti.

Di Maria, 34, has been at the Parc des Princes for seven years since joining from Manchester United in 2015 for €63 million (£44m). He has enjoyed success during his time in Paris, winning the Ligue 1 title five times and making it to the final of the Champions League in 2020.

The Argentinian winger has made 295 appearances for the Parisians, scoring 93 goals and contributing 113 assists. Last season, Di Maria managed 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals while creating nine assists.

However, his place in PSG's starting line-up has been compromised by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. According to Agresti, Di Maria has now agreed to join Juventus with his contract with PSG set to expire on June 30.

Di Maria and Juventus are reportedly working on the final details over the move. Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is looking to rebuild his somewhat stagnating squad, which finished fourth in Serie A last season.

Juventus not only disappointed in the league but also in Europe. They fell to a shock defeat to Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Angel Di Maria's move from PSG to Juventus to hugely benefit the Serie A giants

Massimiliano Allegri would be pulling off an astute deal.

Angel Di Maria would arrive at the Allianz Stadium with an abundance of experience, having played for European heavyweights Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG.

His acquisition could be hugely beneficial for Allegri, who is dealing with the departure of Di Maria's Argentinian compatriot Paulo Dybala.

The 28-year-old is set to leave the Italian side as a free agent and is being linked with La Liga champions Real Madrid. Dybala has been a huge part of Allegri's side over the years, making 293 appearances and scoring 115 goals while contributing 48 assists.

Juve's goalscoring output last season was remarkably poor as they managed just 57 goals in the league. As a result, they were the second-lowest scorers out of the top ten in Serie A.

Di Maria's creativity alongside his electric pace despite his age could wreak havoc on opposition defenders. The Argentine could provide the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa with consistent opportunities on goal given his success in every league he has fared in.

