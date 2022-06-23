Real Madrid could launch surprise Paulo Dybala move if they lose 26-year old: Reports

Real Madrid are the surprise entrants in the race for Paulo Dybala's signature. The Argentine is a free agent and is yet to find a new club for himself.

He has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, but that has progressed slowly. The Nerazzurri are not in a hurry to bring Dybala to the San Siro having already signed Romelu Lukaku on a loan deal from Chelsea. They will first look to sell a couple of players, including strikers, before completing a deal for the Argentina international.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport via Football Italia reported that Real Madrid have emerged as suitors for the former Juventus attacker. However, there is a catch with Dybala's potential move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos will only offer Dybala a contract if Marco Asensio leaves the club.

The report in Tuttosport also mentions Atletico Madrid as an interested party, with Diego Simeone keen to pair up with his compatriot. Los Rojiblancos, too, will have to sanction some exits before they can think of signing the Argentine.

Another report in Football Italia suggests that having wrapped up the Lukaku deal, Inter will now resume operations for Dybala's signature via intermediary Fabrizio De Vecchi. The two parties are at a crossroads with the kind of deal they want to strike. The Argentine is demanding a salary of €8m-per-year with bonuses while the Nerazzurri are keen on a figure of €6m-per-year.

Real Madrid, with the kind of economic prowess they have, can offer the 28-year old a rather satisfying package. It is also being reported that Carlo Ancelotti admires Paulo Dybala's game and wants him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Dybala is also prioritizing playing Champions League football, which Los Blancos can offer.

Real Madrid set asking price for 26-year old attacker

Although Los Blancos are being seen as a surprising destination for Dybala, the move is not as far fetched as it may appear to some. Especially after AS reported that the Spanish giants are aware that Marco Asensio is not opposed to the idea of leaving. The club have set an asking price of €40m for him.

The Spanish outlet reports that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on him. The Spaniard's ability to play in multiple positions would be ideal for the system employed by Jurgen Klopp. AC Milan have shown interest in him, but they find the asking price a little too high.

Further, fulfilling the Real Madrid star's salary demands is also not going to be easy for the Rossoneri. So at this point, it seems like Liverpool are best placed to sign Asensio.

