FIFA 23 Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering a great chance for players to obtain another special card. This is the third instance of a promo card made part of an SBC. It will excite those who might not want to risk spending the coins on the packs.

SBCs are a great way to improve one's squad with resources and special cards. Their value goes up upon featuring cards from an ongoing promo. This allows players to earn promo cards without undertaking any massive risks, as the rewards and cost elements are all known before completion.

Let's look at all the tasks of the Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC. This will give players an idea about the approximate amount of coins needed for the fodder. Additionally, FIFA 23 enthusiasts can decide if the SBC is worth their time and resources.

The Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC is a well-valued challenge available for FIFA 23 players

Some player-item SBCs can be quite complex as they incorporate several tasks. Thankfully, the Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC is relatively simple and has two individual tasks. Both have their own set of conditions that will have to be met.

To unlock the special card, both tasks must be completed within the specified time frame. Order completion isn't a factor in this case.

Task 1 - Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC can be completed for about 200,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23 if one gets the entire fodder from the market. Using fodder from their own collection will reduce the completion cost and allow players to use their coins elsewhere.

The Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC is available until March 16, so FIFA 23 players do have some time. They can gather more fodder by completing different weekly game modes and ranking as high as possible. This will earn them different in-game packs, which can give out some useful fodder.

Sergi Darder Fantasy FUT SBC rewards

The special card available in the rewards is quite good, considering its key stats. It has received some big boosts over its base version and could do quite well for players in FIFA 23.

Position: CM

Overall: 88

Pace: 88

Shooting: 80

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 80

Physicality: 83

A huge bonus is that the special card can be played in different positions in the middle of the park. Moreover, the key stats ensure that it can be used in a versatile manner. The Shooting and Defense can be boosted accordingly, and it's a really interesting card for those running La Liga-based squads. While the completion cost might seem high, the card could get crucial upgrades in the future.

Poll : 0 votes