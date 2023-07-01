FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 8 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the third week of the highly successful Shapeshifters promo currently underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has now released the Shapeshifters Challenge 8 SBC for interested gamers to complete. Just like its predecessors, this challenge offers a pack upon completion and comes with rather simplistic and straight-forward requirements.

These challenge SBCs have been a consistent aspect of the Shapeshifters promo so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has developed a pattern of releasing three such SBCs on the first three days of every new team release, with the Shapeshifters Challenge 8 being introduced on the second day of the third week.

The Shapeshifters Challenge 8 SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The wide gallery of SBCs and enjoyable content released during the Shapeshifters promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far have made it a truly memorable event that gamers will likely reminisce for years to come. Not only did EA Sports deliver on the hype surrounding the promo from previous years, this is also the first instance of goalkeepers being deployed in outfield positions.

With so many exciting new special cards being added to the game, pack-based SBCs like Shapeshifters Challenge 8 have gained prominence due to the rewards they offer.

How to complete Shapeshifters Challenge 8 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the previous Challenge SBCs released over the three-week course of the event so far, this SBC consists of a single squad with fairly simple stipulations. These are the requirements that gamers must fulfil to complete the SBC and get their hands on the pack on offer:

Leagues: Minimum three

Player from the same nation: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Maximum four in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum nine

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 23

The low team rating and chemistry thresholds required in this SBC make it fairly easy and inexpensive to complete due to the low cost of rare gold players in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 6,500 FUT coins, which can easily be brought down by clever gamers utilizing the untradeable items at their disposal.

Is it worth completing Shapeshifters Challenge 8 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Shapeshifters Team 3 features some incredibly overpowered players, especially with the likes of Thierry Henry and Paul Pogba leading the line. This boosts the value of packs in the game, making such challenge SBCs extremely appealing for gamers looking to upgrade their FUT squads and try out new and exciting players.

The SBC costs just 6,500 coins to complete from scratch and offers a Premium Electrum Players pack in return, the value of which exceeds the price of completion.

