FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 9 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA has released the Shapeshifters Challenge 9 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Single-task Squad Building Challenges such as this are quite popular among FUT enthusiasts, as they yield some nice rewards in exchange for minimal investment. This ninth iteration of the Shapeshifters Challenge, much like its predecessors, provides a way for players to use up fodder they have lying around.

As the Shapeshifters promo enters its third week, EA has been releasing content regularly to keep FIFA 23 players on their toes. This is a short guide to completing Shapeshifters Challenge 9, with a cost analysis of this SBC to help determine whether attempting it is worth your time.

Shapeshifters Challenge 9 SBC is yet another cheap and cost-effective challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Here are all the requirements with a cost estimation of the Shapeshifters Challenge 9 SBC.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Same leagues in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same nations in the squad: Maximum of 4

# of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 9

Squad Rating: Minimum of 80

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 31

Estimated Cost: 7,500 to 8,500 FUT coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players

SBC Analysis: Is the Shapeshifters Challenge 9 SBC worth it?

This single-task Squad Building Challenge is currently live in FIFA 23 and will be available to attempt for two more days. While the list of restrictions associated with this inclusion may be on the longer side, with chemistry and rating thresholds to meet, its completion cost is relatively low. This release will require fodder worth around 8,000 FUT Coins.

As such, its reward may also not be very appealing to most gamers at such a late stage in the season. However, the purpose of this SBC has more to do with exchanging low-rated fodder with better ones than offering impressive bonuses.

The Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack, which is the reward for completing the Shapeshifters Challenge 9 SBC, contains 24 gold items with seven of them guaranteed to be rare ones. It will essentially add two more squads' worth of fodder to players' FUT clubs.

A number of highly-rated cards have been added to this game in recent weeks, thanks to TOTS and other promos. The Shapeshifters series of items are nothing to scoff at either, especially considering this event has included a fresh batch of ICON cards in FIFA 23.

The promo also comes with an added twist, as the players it offers have their positions altered from their base cards.

This can drastically change how they play in-game, making the gameplay experience quite unique in some cases. While the Shapeshifters Challenge 9 does not guarantee a card from this promo, its reward can surely help FIFA 23 gamers to get more fodder cards to complete higher-value SBCs.

