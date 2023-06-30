FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Daily Login Upgrade objective set: Complete list of all rewards

The arrival of Shapeshifters Team 3 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has heralded the return of the fan-favorite Daily Login Upgrade SBC, as well as the Shapeshifters Daily Login Upgrade objective set. This set offers some of the most enticing and expensive packs in the game, and players will be eager to learn more about the process involved in unlocking these rewards.

Shapeshifters has been an amazing success so far, with EA Sports revealing a brand new batch of special cards every week and providing fans with a plethora of content to enjoy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The introduction of the Shapeshifters Daily Login Upgrade objective set is the added cherry on top, giving gamers an incentive to log in and play every day for the next week.

The Shapeshifters Daily Login Upgrade objective features some enticing rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The concept of Daily Login Upgrade objectives has been implemented exceptionally well in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Promos like Team of the Year, Winter Wildcards, and Team of the Season all had their own versions of this system, but in a much more extensive manner.

The Shapeshifters iteration of this objective is limited to just seven days but offers a wide gallery of expensive packs.

How to unlock all the rewards from the objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, the various tiers of the objective are unlocked by logging in and completing the Daily Login Upgrade SBC every day. These are the squad requirements to complete the repeatable SBC:

Player quality: Minimum Bronze

Players in the squad: Exactly one

With just a single bronze player required to complete the SBC, it only costs around 200 FUT coins and offers gamers an untradeable 81+ Double Players pack upon completion. Every completion also unlocks a new tier in the Shapeshifters Daily Login Upgrade objective set, with the following packs being up for grabs:

Complete 1: 80+ 5 players pack

Complete 2: 83+ Double Players pack

Complete 3: Three 83+ Players pack

Complete 4: Two 84+ Players pack

Complete 5: Three 84+ Players pack

Complete 6: Five 84+ Players pack

Complete 7: Five 85+ Players pack

The group reward for completing all of the above segments is an untradeable Shapeshifters Player Pack, which allows gamers to obtain a player from the three Shapeshifters rosters released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Is it worth completing the objective?

Daily Login SBCs and objectives are always worth completing for the amazing rewards, especially with how cheap they are. Gamers just need seven bronze cards over the course of the week to complete all seven tiers of the set, which is incredible considering the caliber of players present in Shapeshifters Team 3 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes