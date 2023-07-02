FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the featured Manchester United superstar receiving a right-winger item. The Argentine footballer is among the most versatile defenders in the world. Moreover, he's capable of playing in multiple positions across the backline, but his latest special card deploys him as an attacker.

FIFA 23's Shapeshifters promo has done an incredible job of retaining the interest and intrigue of FUT fans following the Team of the Season event's conclusion. With multiple rosters of special cards and player SBCs being added to FIFA 23 on a regular basis, gamers have plenty of content to grind for, with Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez being the latest inclusion.

Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez can play as a right-winger and is available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to unlock Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this special version of the World Cup winner requires two squads, each with its own stipulations. These are the specific conditions mentioned in each segment:

Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top Form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of beating this SBC is around 200,000 FUT coins. This isn't surprising, considering the price of 87-rated and 88-rated fodder players in FIFA 23's FUT transfer market. While 200,000 FUT coins is a rather hefty price for a winger, Premier League footballers always fetch premium prices in Ultimate Team.

Is unlocking Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team worth it?

Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez has been positioned as a right-winger, which is a far cry from his usual defensive roles. He already possesses an incredible World Cup Phenoms item in this title that can be used as a center-back, left-back, or defensive midfielder. This makes his latest SBC card even more refreshing and unique.

He has received an upgrade of five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, along with the following stats:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 91

Defending: 78

Passing: 92

Physicality: 86

He is not exceptionally tall for a defender, making him even more effective as an attacker in this title's current meta. With five-star skills and impressive attributes, he will definitely be worth unlocking for gamers looking for a new Premier League winger to try out.

Manchester United are on a resurgent streak under Erik Ten Haag's guidance, with the core of their roster performing incredibly consistently. New signing Lisandro Martinez has revitalized their defense, with his versatility and tenacity earning him the admiration of the fanbase.

