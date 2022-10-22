The Rulebreakers promo is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Sheraldo Becker's Player Pick SBC going live a few moments ago. Upon completing the dedicated Squad Building Challenge, players can choose between two different card versions without relying on pack luck.

The Rulebreakers promo features special cards that feature players with vastly different stats from their base cards. Packing them can be quite challenging for players strapped for cash, and FUT players looking to obtain one of the rare Becker cards for their squads have to complete two challenges.

Here is a simple guide on completing the Sheraldo Becker Rulebreakers Player Pick Squad Building Challenge.

Sheraldo Becker gets latest Player Pick Rulebreakers cards in FIFA 23 that can be obtained through SBCs

The Player Pick SBC has two individual challenges that are required to be completed within the next week to claim either of the two versions of the card as rewards. While each task has individual rewards, it is highly recommended that players do both to maximize returns.

Here are the requirements and cost analysis of the Squad Building Challenge.

Challenge 1- Bundesliga

Number of players in squad - Minimum of 11

Number of players from Bundesliga - Minimum 1

Minimum squad rating - 83

Number of players who must have 85 overall rating: Minimum 2

Rewards - 1x Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 20,000 - 30,000 FUT Coins

Challenge 2 - 84 rated squad

Number of players in squad - Minimum of 11

Minimum squad rating - 84

Number of players who must have 86 overall rating: Minimum 2

Rewards - 1x Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 30,000 - 40,000 FUT Coins

The second part of the SBC does give a fairly high-value pack but completing both is what players should ideally strive for. According to recent FIFA 23 transfer market trends, the estimated cost to complete the entire challenge will be between 50,000 - 70,000 FUT coins.

While that is not something to scoff at, players who complete it will be rewarded with two Rulebreakers cards to choose from, and the price can always be mitigated by using fodders. Considering the last Player Pick challenge cost around 300,000 coins, packing a unique card for Sheraldo Becker seems relatively easy, even for casual players looking for a rare striker card to add to their FIFA 23 squad.

Which version of Sheraldo Becker to choose?

Upon completing the SBC, players must pick between two card versions. Let's take a quick look at which version of Sheraldo Becker's Rulebreakers cards is a better fit for your team.

Both the cards are 86 rated and have decent pace and shooting ratings, with the latter not changing between the versions. The first Lengthy version has a better pace stat of 96, a comparatively low dribbling rating of 75 and 82 passing. The other Controlled version shaves off a couple of points from pace, bringing the all-important FIFA 23 stat to 92, but it has a way better dribbling rating of 87 with a reduced passing stat of 78.

He is a solid card to have either way for the price tag of the SBC, despite his Surinamese nationality holding back his chemistry potential. However, Sheraldo Becker can still give some links to his fellow Bundesliga teammates if FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

