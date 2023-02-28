EA Sports has released the latest Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with Borussia Dortmund facing off against RB Leipzig, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has received an impressive dynamic card. The English winger is amongst the most exciting young talents in European football, and his inclusion in the promo has caused quite a stir in the FUT community.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Henrichs and Bynoe-Gittens are live now!



Super Loan SBC asks for only 82 rated squad



W? Henrichs and Bynoe-Gittens are live now!Super Loan SBC asks for only 82 rated squad W? https://t.co/FdybhKvVxB

The Showdown Series promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has already provided several overpowered dynamic cards, some of which have already received upgrades.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been added to the promo roster with this latest SBC, and players will be wondering whether the card is worth unlocking.

Showdown Jamie Bynoe-Gittens SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The German Bundesliga is arguably the most exciting and entertaining league in European football right now. The race for the title is closely contested by the top six teams, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig facing off to fortify their position in the table.

However, the most exciting aspect of this latest Showdown clash is the introduction of the Super Loan concept in FIFA 23. Not only are the two showdown cards available via regular SBCs, players can also unlock their loan versions for a total of 99 games at a reduced price.

How to unlock Showdown Bynoe-Gittens in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two squads with the following stipulations:

England

Number of players from England: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 82

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 50,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of Team of the Week cards in the FUT Transfer Market.

How to unlock the loan version of Bynoe-Gittens in FIFA 23?

The SBC required to obtain a 99-game loan version of this Showdown card consists of a single squad with the following stipulations:

Number of players from the Bundesliga: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 82

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 14,000 FUT coins. While this is significantly lower than the price of the actual card, it is understandable since players can only use this version for a total of 99 games in FIFA 23.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Showdown Bynoe-Gittens possesses an 87-rated card with the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 84

Defending: 40

Passing: 82

Physicality: 72

The card has all the stats needed to be an overpowered winger in the current meta. While the outcome of the fixture between the two top-four clubs is hard to predict, an upgrade to this Showdown card could make the Englishman an elite-tier attacker.

Not only is the card extremely impressive on paper, it also provides chemistry links to other overpowered cards like TOTY Jude Bellingham, making the SBC even more enticing. If players are still uncertain about the viability of Bynoe-Gittens, they can always complete the loan version before unlocking the actual card.

Poll : 0 votes