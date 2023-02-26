EA Sports have released the latest Showdown SBC of the Showdown Series promo in FIFA 23, with Sead Kolasinac and Carlos Soler receiving dynamic live items. The two will face off against each other during the Ligue 1 fixture between Marseille and PSG, which is amongst the most fierce and competitive rivalries in French football.

The Showdown Series event depicts real-life matches on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, with the card from the winning team receiving exciting upgrades. With the promo theme focusing on rivalries, very few clashes fit the bill better than the historic tie between PSG and Marseille, two of the biggest clubs in Ligue 1.

Kolasinac and Carlos Soler featured in the latest Showdown SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG have been rather inconsistent lately, and Marseille will be looking to capitalize on this during their league fixture this weekend. Marseille are currently second in the league table, just five points away from leaders PSG. A victory for the former side will help them reduce the gap, while for the latter, it will help them fortify their position as the leaders.

Carlos Soler and Sead Kolasinac are regular starting players for their respective sides. Both superstar footballers have received enticing Showdown cards that can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23, with the winning card receiving a +2 upgrade. In the event of a draw, both cards will receive a +1 boost.

How to complete the SBC?

Both SBCs consist of a single squad featuring the following stipulations:

Sead Kolasinac

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Carlos Soler

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one

88 and higher OVR players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

The expected cost of the former is around 78,000 FUT coins, while the latter costs over 180,000 coins. This discrepancy in the overall price is due to the cost of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

What do the cards look like in-game?

Both cards have received impressive initial boosts, with the potential of getting further upgrades depending on the game's result between PSG and Marseille. Both cards are 87-rated and possess the following key attributes:

Sead Kolasinac

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 72

Defending: 85

Passing: 78

Physicality: 93

Carlos Soler

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 80

Defending: 78

Passing: 88

Physicality: 82

The two have their own unique perks that set them apart from their peers in the current meta FIFA 23.

Soler has the coveted five-star weak foot, which makes him a viable option in midfield for Ligue 1 squads, as well as incredible chemistry links with players like Mbappe, Messi, and Sergio Ramos. Similarly, Kolasinac can play as a left-back and center-back, allowing gamers to experiment with their FUT squads.

