The latest duo of Showdown SBCs is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Thomas Meunier and Jerome Roussillon representing their respective teams ahead of their much-anticipated Bundesliga clash. Both teams are currently engaged in a heated title race in the competitive German league, and the outcome of their match will have implications in both the real and virtual worlds.

Showdown SBCs have received an additional twist during the FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card from the winning team will receive a +2 boost to their overall rating and stats, and they will also be upgraded to a five-star weak foot. In the event of a draw, both cards will receive a +1 overall boost and a five-star weak foot.

Showdown Meunier and Roussillon can be unlocked via SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Bundesliga is arguably the most competitive league in Europe currently. All the top five clubs have a chance to win the title, with Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin being in second and third place, respectively. With only three points separating the two clubs, their forthcoming encounter will be crucial in determining the league table's fate.

Showdown versions of Thomas Meunier and Jerome Roussillon have increased the stakes even further, bringing more eyes to the matchup due to gamers hoping for upgrades to these FIFA 23 cards.

How to unlock Showdown Meunier in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations:

Number of players from Belgium: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall cost of the SBC is around 38,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the price of Team of the Week cards in the FUT transfer market.

How to unlock Showdown Roussillon in FIFA 23?

This SBC consists of a single squad as well, featuring the following stipulations:

Number of players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall cost of the SBC is around 74,000 FUT coins. The rating threshold for Roussillon is higher than that of Meunier, making it much more expensive due to the price of high-rated fodder.

Is it worth unlocking these Showdown cards?

Showdown Thomas Meunier possesses the following stats:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 80

Defending: 84

Passing: 83

Physicality: 88

Meanwhile, Showdown Roussillon has the following key attributes:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 75

Defending: 80

Passing: 81

Physicality: 81

Despite being polar opposites due to the difference in their physical stature and approach to the defensive side of the sport, both players are attainable in the current meta of FIFA 23. While Roussillon is a quick and agile defender, Meunier implements a more physical method and is better going forward.

The former is significantly more expensive due to the French chemistry links he offers. However, both SBCs are worth it for gamers looking for cheap and effective Bundesliga wing-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

