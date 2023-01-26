EA Sports has released the Team of the Week 13 (TOTW 13) roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Italian trickster Stephan El Sharaawy receiving his first special card of the year. The AS Roma winger is a legend amongst FUT veterans, with his special versions being incredibly overpowered over the years in the franchise's history.

With the new upgrade system, the new Team of the Week cards have been allotted amazing stats to make them viable in the current meta of FIFA 23. With such appealing buffs provided to footballers like El Sharaawy, Riyadh Mahrez, and Matthijs De Ligt, TOTW 13 consists of some enticing new additions to Ultimate Team.

Stephan El Sharaawy has made a glorious return to the meta of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with his new TOTW 13 card

Team of the Week is an amazing way for EA Sports to recognize the contributions of the best performers in the world of club football, while simultaneously releasing refreshing content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. After an exciting round of fixtures over the course of the weekend, TOTW 13 consists of some of the most underrated names in the sport.

Surprisingly, Erling Haaland missed out on a spot in TOTW despite scoring a hat-trick in the Premier league, with Riyadh Mahrez being included instead. The Algerian winger was impressive in Manchester City's victory over Wolves, and with Erling Haaland likely to receive a Team of the Year card instead, Mahrez has received an in-form item.

Similarly, Stephan El Sharaawy has earned his first special card of FIFA 23, scoring in AS Roma's 2-0 win over Spezia in Serie A. This is amazing news for FUT enthusiasts, as the five-star skiller has been a legend amongst gamers for the past decade.

Which cards are included in TOTW 13?

These are the footballers included in the latest TOTW lineup:

Kevin Trapp: 89

Matthijs De Ligt: 88

Stephan El Sharaawy: 88

Riyadh Mahrez: 88

Ivan Rakitic: 88

Pedro Porro: 85

Lucas Torreira: 85

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa: 85

Mario Hermoso: 84

Jarrod Bowen: 84

Marwin Hitz: 84

Ellyes Skhiri: 84

Diego Rico: 83

Danilho Doekhi: 83

Mergim Vojvoda: 83

Patrick Wimmer: 83

Franco Vazquez: 83

Alfredo Morelos: 83

Vincent Janssen: 82

Eddie Nketiah: 82

Marko Dugandzic: 80

Luke Leahy: 80

Thore Jacobsen: 79

Which are the best cards in TOTW 13 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The two most prominent inclusions on the current TOTW roster are Riyadh Mahrez and Stephan El Sharaawy. This is brilliant for gamers who prefer five-star skillers and smooth dribblers, as both these players combine flair with sublime dribbling abilities, boosting their viability in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Similarly, Matthijs De Ligt has also received an impressive card. He possesses a Ones To Watch version in-game, which will now be upgraded to a 90-rated card with the release of his 88-rated TOTW version.

Cards like Zambo Anguissa and Mario Hermoso will also be viable options for budget squads, as they will not be expensive in the FUT transfer market.

Poll : 0 votes