FIFA 23 Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) predictions: All cards featuring Casemiro, Lautaro Martinez, and more

With the recently concluded weekend of fixtures in the world of club football, Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team could feature multiple prominent names such as Casemiro and Lautaro Martinez. These star players led by example and guided their teams to victory in glorious fashion, potentially earning themselves a new special card in FUT.

Team of the Week is an excellent way for EA Sports to offer fresh new content in FIFA 23 while also recognizing the contributions of players like Casemiro and Martinez towards their team's cause. With TOTW 14 being released in Ultimate Team soon, fans will be wondering which cards will be included on the roster.

Note: This article features predictions based on individual match ratings.

Casemiro and Lautaro Martinez's standout performances could earn them an inclusion in TOTW 14 of FIFA 23

Ever since his move from Real Madrid, Casemiro has been a mainstay in the Manchester United lineup. The Brazilian has fortified their midfield and showcases his versatility with every performance, aiding in both offense and defense. In their most recent FA Cup fixture against Reading, Casemiro scored twice to lead the Red Devils to a 3-0 victory, potentially earning himself a TOTW 14 card in FIFA 23.

Over in Serie A, Lautaro Martinez resumed regular proceedings in the league by scoring two goals in Inter's 2-1 victory over Cremonse. Despite having a disappointing run of individual performances at the World Cup for Argentina, Martinez is still amongst the most lethal marksmen in European club football, and could possibly feature in TOTW 14 as well.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Lautaro Martinez this season:



28 games

14 goals

6 assists

4 match winning goals



Do you think he gets too much hate? Lautaro Martinez this season:28 games14 goals6 assists4 match winning goalsDo you think he gets too much hate? ⚫🔵 Lautaro Martinez this season:👕 28 games⚽ 14 goals🅰 6 assists🌟 4 match winning goalsDo you think he gets too much hate? https://t.co/DeNHTYKwM7

Interestingly, Lautaro Martinez's compatriot Marcos Acuna was in stunning form this weekend as well, scoring one goal and assisting another while playing as a left-back for Sevilla in their win over Elche. Although the club has failed to live up to its usual standards in the league this season, Acuna continues to deliver consistent performances. The defender is overpowered in the meta of FIFA 23, and could possibly earn another special card with TOTW 14.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 against Bayer Leverkusen in a closely contested fixture. Although Karim Adayemi and Edmond Tapsoba scored the goals, it was goalkeeper Gregor Kobel who stole the spotlight with his match-winning performance in front of the net. The Swiss shot-stopper made six crucial saves, winning his side the game and potentially earning an in-form item in FIFA 23.

pi-noin @_h0ney_badger gregor kobel appreciation tweet gregor kobel appreciation tweet https://t.co/KqOgAItpmq

With the Team of the Week system being completely revamped in FIFA 23, cards are now provided with massive upgrades to make them viable in-game and keep TOTW items relevant in Ultimate Team. Not only does this boost the effectiveness of high-tier players, it also makes lower-end cards viable in-game.

Fan-favorite footballers like Casemiro and Lautaro Martinez are just as effective on the virtual pitch as they are in real life, and the possibility of their inclusion in TOTW 14 is an enticing proposition, exciting gamers and motivating them to play in the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League.

