FIFA 23 Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) predictions: All cards featuring Ronaldo, Ben Yedder, and more

Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) will soon be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With some of the most popular footballers in the world, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wissam Ben Yedder, in contention, it is bound to be an amazing lineup. These superstars put on splendid performances for their clubs over the weekend and are strong favorites to be included in the TOTW 16 lineup.

Team of the Week has been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since its inception, but with the recent overhaul of the TOTW upgrade system, these cards are now more viable than ever.

In-form items now receive increased boosts to overall ratings and attributes, making fans even more excited about obtaining TOTW versions of Ronaldo, Ben Yedder, and others.

Note: This article is speculative and based on individual match ratings.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wissam Ben Yedder could potentially headline TOTW 16 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Cristiano Ronaldo was back to his usual best this weekend, scoring four goals in the Saudi League for his new employers Al Nassr FC. The Portuguese superstar is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the sport, and after his recent struggles on and off the pitch, fans will be delighted to see him resume his goalscoring exploits.

If CR7 is included in TOTW 16, it will be the third special card of FIFA 23 for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid marksman. He recently had a Rulebreakers item and a Flashback SBC version, but the TOTW variant can surpass them both in terms of in-game ability.

1‏OZZiil_11 @Abu_Ahmad1413

21’—

40’—

51’—

61'—

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals in today's match21’—40’—51’—61'— Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals in today's match21’—⚽40’—⚽51’—⚽61'—⚽ https://t.co/KPN6d5a8oH

Over in Ligue 1, Wissam Ben Yedder proved once again why he is amongst the most underrated players in the world of football. While the French striker is a fan-favorite when it comes to Ultimate Team, his real-life skills are even more impressive. Ben Yedder scored twice for AS Monaco this weekend, leading them to a 3-1 victory over league leaders and reigning champions PSG and potentially earning himself a spot on the TOTW 16 roster of FIFA 23.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🥵 What a performance by Wissam Ben Yedder (32) vs PSG today! This season he has 17 G+A in 19 Ligue 1 games.



He consistently scores goals at the top level. In the last 7 seasons of playing in the French league, he has scored 14 or more goals w/ Toulouse + Monaco. 🥵 What a performance by Wissam Ben Yedder (32) vs PSG today! This season he has 17 G+A in 19 Ligue 1 games.He consistently scores goals at the top level. In the last 7 seasons of playing in the French league, he has scored 14 or more goals w/ Toulouse + Monaco. 🇫🇷🥵 What a performance by Wissam Ben Yedder (32) vs PSG today! This season he has 17 G+A in 19 Ligue 1 games. He consistently scores goals at the top level. In the last 7 seasons of playing in the French league, he has scored 14 or more goals w/ Toulouse + Monaco. https://t.co/J1RDrqOO8z

In the Premier League, Manchester United were impressive yet again as they defeated Leeds to maintain their charge for a top-four finish this season. While Rashford and Garnacho were on the scoresheet in their 2-0 victory, it was David De Gea who stole the spotlight with his incredible clean sheet. The Spanish keeper is likely to earn his first in-form item of FIFA 23 with the release of TOTW 16.

EmperorA. @EmperorAFC David De Gea made six saves against Leeds, the joint most he has made in a Premier League game this season.



Earning his clean sheet on his 400th Premier League appearance. 🧤 David De Gea made six saves against Leeds, the joint most he has made in a Premier League game this season. Earning his clean sheet on his 400th Premier League appearance. 🧤 https://t.co/ttUOXOgut7

On the other side of the city, Manchester City capitalized on Arsenal dropping points yet again as they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 to keep their title hopes alive. Rodri was the most influential player in their squad, putting on a versatile performance. The Spanish midfielder scored a goal and was a defensive rock, thwarting any attack that Aston Villa could muster.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Rodri vs Aston Villa:



1 Goal

112 Touches

90 Accurate Passes

90% Pass Accuracy

5 Aerial Duels Won

4 Key Passes

4 Accurate Long Balls

2 Shots On Target

2 Ground Duels Won

1 Tackle

1 Clearance

1 Interception

1 Accurate Cross

1 Successful Dribble

1 Big Chance Created Rodri vs Aston Villa:1 Goal112 Touches90 Accurate Passes90% Pass Accuracy5 Aerial Duels Won4 Key Passes4 Accurate Long Balls2 Shots On Target2 Ground Duels Won1 Tackle1 Clearance1 Interception1 Accurate Cross1 Successful Dribble1 Big Chance Created https://t.co/4kTwScOsO9

With the likes of Ronaldo, Ben Yedder, De Gea, and Rodri primed for the TOTW 16 roster in FIFA 23, fans will be eager to see the official reveal on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes