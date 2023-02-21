FIFA 23 Team of the Week 17 (TOTW 17) predictions: All cards featuring Mbappe, Rashford, and more

Team of the Week 17 (TOTW 17) will soon be revealed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and could potentially include the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford. After an exhilarating round of fixtures across the top leagues in club football, EA Sports will be looking to reward the best performers with special in-form items, much to the excitement of fans around the globe.

Team of the Week has been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since its inception, with EA Sports using it to deliver fresh content every week. The new upgrade system for TOTW cards in FIFA 23 has made these items more relevant than ever, and fans will be eager to see if Mbappe and Rashford make it into the lineup after their stunning performances this weekend.

Note: This article is speculative and based on individual match ratings.

Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford could potentially earn TOTW 17 cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Kylian Mbappe is by far one of the most gifted and prolific footballers in the sport right now. He is widely regarded as the next big thing in the world of football, and he has continuously earned his reputation with incredible performances for PSG and the French national team.

Mbappe was in fine form yet again this weekend, as he scored twice to lead PSG to a 4-3 victory over LOSC Lille. While his teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar were also heavily involved, the French marksman stole the show and is likely to earn a spot on the TOTW 17 roster of FIFA 23.

svint @svintfc



No words. This goal from Kylian Mbappe against Lille…No words. #Ligue1 This goal from Kylian Mbappe against Lille… No words. #Ligue1 🇫🇷 https://t.co/ccxfh8sRDB

Over in England, Marcus Rashford is in the best form of his life. The English forward is on an unprecedented scoring streak across all competitions and was back to his usual best this weekend as he scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Leicester City. Rashford already has several special versions in FIFA 23, including the latest Premier League POTM, and could possibly receive another upgrade with TOTW 17.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Marcus Rashford vs Leicester City:



2 goals

5 shots

2 blocked shots

9/9 passes completed

26 touches

2 successful dribbles

1/1 tackle won

4/7 duels won

1 times fouled Marcus Rashford vs Leicester City:2 goals5 shots2 blocked shots9/9 passes completed26 touches2 successful dribbles1/1 tackle won4/7 duels won1 times fouled https://t.co/rdvGiUSn5f

Marco Reus is amongst the most popular and respected names in the sport. The German veteran has been performing at the top level for several years despite being hindered by injuries and a lack of playing time. He had an incredible showing this weekend as he provided an assist and scored a stunning freekick in the Bundesliga, possibly earning him his second special card of FIFA 23.

Bibek Gurung 🇳🇵 @grgreus11 Do not write off Marco Reus. An assist and a peach of a Freekick goal. Do not write off Marco Reus. An assist and a peach of a Freekick goal. 🐐 https://t.co/68ILRT0sBD

Arsenal is currently in contention to win their first Premier League title in years. They have a talented young squad who have bounced back exceptionally well after several setbacks, and this was reflected perfectly in their latest game against Aston Villa. The Gunners came from behind to win 4-2, with Oleksandr Zinchenko scoring the goal that turned the tide.

The Ukrainian defender has been an incredible signing for the North London side, and his incredible effort from long range against one of the best keepers in the world could earn him a spot in the TOTW 17 lineup of FIFA 23.

WJW FC @WJWFC



A player of his quality should be scoring more goals & we expect this Gunner to keep firing Oleksandr Zinchenko is a Premier League goal scorer for the 1st time. The Ukrainian superstar smashed home from outside the box helping spur Arsenal’s comeback.A player of his quality should be scoring more goals & we expect this Gunner to keep firing Oleksandr Zinchenko is a Premier League goal scorer for the 1st time. The Ukrainian superstar smashed home from outside the box helping spur Arsenal’s comeback.A player of his quality should be scoring more goals & we expect this Gunner to keep firing 🔴 https://t.co/cHF1iXgtbc

With high-profile names like Mbappe, Rashford, and Reus in the running for TOTW 17, fans will be eager to learn more about the upcoming in-form squad.

