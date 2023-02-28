FIFA 23 Team of the Week 18 (TOTW 18) predictions: All cards featuring Mbappe, Ronaldo, and more

Team of the Week 18 (TOTW 18) will be released soon in FIFA 23, and after their brilliant match-winning displays for their respective teams, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially be included on this roster. These footballers led their sides to victory with their goal contributions, and fans across the globe will be hoping that it earns them a spot in TOTW 18.

Team of the Week has been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since its inception. Not only does it shed light on the amazing showcases by the top performers in the world of football, but it also provides gamers with new special cards to look forward to every week. The new upgrade system for in-form items in FIFA 23 has only made it more relevant than ever, and TOTW 18 appears to have some solid contenders.

Note: This article is speculative and based on individual match ratings.

Mbappe and Ronaldo could possibly feature in TOTW 18 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After an exciting round of fixtures across the top footballing leagues in the world, EA Sports will have plenty of players to choose from when it comes to the latest Team of the Week squad in FIFA 23, including Ronaldo, Mbappe, and more.

Reigning champions PSG fortified their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table by defeating their rivals and title contender Marseille. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were back to their usual best, combining effortlessly to lead the French champions to a 3-0 victory. However, with two goals and an assist, Mbappe has a better chance of making it into the TOTW 18 lineup of FIFA 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his sensational form in the Saudi League as well, as the Portuguese marksman scored his second hat-trick of the season in a 3-0 victory. Much was made about Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in January, but the talismanic striker has lived up to expectations and could potentially earn his second in-form item of FIFA 23 after this dominant display.

The title race in the Bundesliga is possibly the best we have seen in recent memory. The top six teams in the league are all in contention for the title, with Bayern Munich holding onto the lead by narrow margins. The Bavarians took one step closer to retaining their title with a 3-0 win over Union Berlin, with Kingsley Coman scoring one goal and providing an assist.

With two goal contributions in such an important fixture, the French winger could earn a spot on the TOTW 18 roster as well, earning his second in-form card of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Similarly, Manchester City kept their hopes of silverware alive by defeating Bournemouth in a 4-1 thriller this weekend. The reigning champions are currently trailing behind Arsenal in the league standings, and with every result being vital, Phil Foden delivered a Man of the Match performance to lead them to victory. With two goal contributions, Foden could feature in TOTW 18 as well.

With the likes of Ronaldo and Mbappe in the running, Team of the Week 18 could possibly feature several prominent names in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and FUT fans will be eagerly awaiting the official reveal on Wednesday.

