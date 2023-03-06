FIFA 23 Team of the Week 19 (TOTW 19) predictions: All cards featuring Salah, Griezmann, and more

With an exciting weekend of club football approaching its conclusion, prominent names such as Mohammed Salah and Antoine Griezmann could potentially feature in TOTW 19 of FIFA 23. Fans were treated to an entertaining round of fixtures in the top leagues across Europe, and these superstar footballers led their sides to resounding victories.

Team of the Week is a recurring concept in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports recognizing the contributions of the top performers across various leagues by giving them special cards in FUT. With Salah and Griezmann helping their clubs fortify their position in the league by scoring and assisting in two absolute goal-fests, they could possibly be included in the TOTW 19 lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and based on individual match ratings.

Salah and Griezmann are contenders for a spot in TOTW 19 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The clash between Liverpool and Manchester United is amongst the most competitive and fierce fixtures in English football. They are two of the most successful clubs in Europe with multiple domestic and European titles under their belt, and their matches are always closely contested. However, the latest tie between these legendary sides was a one-sided domination.

Liverpool handed the Red Devils their worst defeat in the Premier League as they emerged 7-0 victors at home. Mohammed Salah was the standout performer, with two goals and two assists, dribbling past defenders with ease and scoring at will.

Salah is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and will potentially earn a spot in TOTW 19 of FIFA 23, as he also became Liverpool's highest scorer in the Premier League.

Similarly in La Liga, Atletico Madrid dominated Sevilla to win their much-anticipated fixture 6-1, with Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay putting on an absolute masterclass in attacking football. While Depay scored two goals, Griezmann was their chief offensive outlet, scoring a goal and providing an assist to potentially earn his second in-form item for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FC Barcelona fortified their lead at the top of the La Liga table with a closely contested 1-0 victory over a Valencia side battling relegation in the bottom ranks of the league. Raphinha scored the only goal of the game to give his team the lead, and the Brazilian could earn a well-deserved spot on the TOTW 19 roster to obtain his second in-form item of FIFA 23.

Serie A leaders Napoli faced an unexpected loss to Lazio in the league this weekend, with Matias Vecino scoring the only goal of the game. The fixture was featured in the Showdown Series event of FIFA 23, which generated even more hype surrounding the matchup. With Vecino leading his side to victory against the best side in the league, he could possibly earn a special card in TOTW 19 as well.

The Uruguayan maestro scored an absolute stunner of a gol from long range to shock the league leaders, helping Lazio on their journey towards securing a top-four finish in the Italian Serie A this season.

With the likes of Griezmann and Salah likely to receive special cards, the upcoming TOTW 19 squad will undoubtedly be one of the best weekly rosters released so far in FIFA 23.

