FIFA 23 Team of the Week 21 (TOTW 21) predictions: All cards featuring Bukayo Saka, De Jong, and more

Team of the Week 21 (TOTW 21) will be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team shortly, and could potentially feature the likes of Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka and FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Despite occupying different roles on the pitch, both of these superstars were crucial in their team's victory over the weekend, impressing global audiences with their influence.

In-form items are some of the most common special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Team of the Week system has been a mainstay of the franchise ever since its inception and is now more viable than ever thanks to the new upgrade system. With players like Saka and De Jong putting on impressive performances over the weekend, fans are hoping for their inclusion in TOTW 21.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Bukayo Saka and Frenkie de Jong are in the running for a spot in TOTW 21 of FIFA 23

Arsenal are on an impressive winning streak in the Premier League, solidifying their lead at the top of the table with every passing match-day. The Gunners earned another impressive 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace this weekend, with Bukayo Saka putting on an incredible performance.

The English winger was involved in three goals, scoring two himself and assisting with the third. He already possesses several overpowered cards in FIFA 23, including a World Cup Phenom and Team of the Year Honorable Mention variant. Saka's inclusion in TOTW 21 could further boost his viability on the virtual pitch.

El Clasico is widely regarded as the pinnacle of footballing rivalries in Europe. Not only is the competition between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid extremely fierce, they are also two of the most successful clubs in the world. The Catalan giants got the better of their bitter rivals with a narrow 2-1 victory this weekend, with Frenkie de Jong putting on a brilliant defensive showcase.

The Dutch midfielder was instrumental in shutting down Madrid's playmaking abilities, while simultaneously coordinating attacking plays of his own. De Jong already possesses an overpowered Path to Glory card in FIFA 23, and his inclusion on the TOTW 21 roster could potentially provide gamers with a card of similar strength.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



• 94% passing accuracy

• 100% long balls completed

• 100% dribbles completed

• 8/9 ground duels won

• 5 key passes

• 0 times dribbled past Frenkie de Jong vs Real Madrid:• 94% passing accuracy• 100% long balls completed• 100% dribbles completed• 8/9 ground duels won• 5 key passes• 0 times dribbled past Frenkie de Jong vs Real Madrid: 🌟🇳🇱• 94% passing accuracy• 100% long balls completed• 100% dribbles completed• 8/9 ground duels won• 5 key passes• 0 times dribbled past https://t.co/6daPXE109y

Alexis Sanchez has had a career resurgence this season with his transfer to Marseille. He scored two goals this weekend in his team's 2-1 victory over Reims, earning a +2 upgrade to his Fantasy FUT item in FIFA 23 as well. If the Chilean superstar gets an in-form item in TOTW 21, it will be an incredible card despite not being as impressive as his Fantasy version.

Borussia Dortmund successfully took the lead in the race for the Bundesliga title with an emphatic 6-1 win over Koln. The Black and Yellow brigade have been incredibly impressive in recent months, especially with the return of their talismanic striker Sebastian Haller.

The Ivorian marksman emerged victorious in his battle against cancer and has made a dominant return to the sport. He scored twice in this matchup and could potentially be included in TOTW 21 of FIFA 23.

B/R Football @brfootball

Haller

Reus

Malen



Dortmund put on a show against Koln GuerreiroHallerReusMalenDortmund put on a show against Koln Guerreiro ⚽Haller ⚽⚽Reus ⚽⚽Malen ⚽Dortmund put on a show against Koln 👊 https://t.co/lp4O3y2sVv

With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Frenkie de Jong in contention for a spot on the TOTW roster, gamers are certainly excited for the official reveal by EA Sports on Wednesday.

