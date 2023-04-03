FIFA 23 Team of the Week 23 (TOTW 23) predictions: All players featuring Benzema, Jesus, and more

Team of the Week 23 (TOTW 23) will soon be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with the likes of Karim Benzema and Gabriel Jesus stealing the show with their match-winning performances, the roster is bound to be an incredible one. Team of the Week is a recurring aspect in FUT, and gamers will be excited to see which players are featured in the lineup.

The emphasis of the sport has shifted back to club competition after the international break, and these superstars have picked up where they left off for their respective sides. While there were several outstanding showcases of skill over the weekend, the likes of Benzema and Gabriel Jesus stood out amongst their peers.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Benzema and Jesus could potentially spearhead a star-studded TOTW 23 lineup in FIFA 23

Real Madrid is currently second in the La Liga table, with the gap between them and rivals FC Barcelona being a rather extensive one. In such a scenario, every result is important for Los Blancos. Balon D'Or winner Karim Benzema put on a stellar display of his abilities with a hat-trick against Valladolid, and he is a strong candidate for the TOTW 23 lineup in FIFA 23.

Arsenal continues to impress every week, fortifying their stronghold at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners have been in spectacular form this season and have continued their impressive streak with a dominant 4-1 win over Leeds United. Their talismanic forward Gabriel Jesus made a triumphant return from injury with a brace in the fixture.

The Brazilian attacker signed for the North London club from Manchester City in the summer. He has proved to be an excellent transfer, revitalizing the Arsenal frontline and leading by example with his excellent offensive abilities. He already possesses a Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23, and his in-form item could possibly be similar in nature.

Napoli is the firm favorite to be crowned Serie A champions this season. The Italian side has been absolutely dominant in the league, widening the gap between themselves and the competition every week. However, their invincible aura was dealt a massive blow this week as they succumbed to AC Milan in a 4-1 loss.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao was the star of the show, scoring two goals against the league leaders. The youngster already possesses a World Cup Phenoms card as well as a Player of the Month item in FIFA 23, and his inclusion in TOTW 23 could give gamers a brand-new special card for their FUT squads.

With the likes of Benzema, Leao, and Jesus in the running for a spot on the TOTW 23 roster, gamers will be waiting for the official reveal by EA Sports on Wednesday.

