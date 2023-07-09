FIFA 23 Teji Savanier Level Up SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Teji Savanier Level Up SBC is live in FIFA 23, bringing another exciting opportunity for players and their Ultimate Team squads. The latest challenge comes after the new promo and release of Team 1 cards. To find them, you’ll either have to spend many coins in the FUT market or hope to get lucky from pack openings. However, you can avoid all this and add a promo card by completing tonight’s SBC.

The first task will be to estimate the probable costs based on the amount of fodder you will require. This will help you decide if you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to get a possible estimate is by analyzing the Teji Savanier Level Up SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Teji Savanier Level Up SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has introduced another special challenge that’s fairly easy to complete. The Teji Savanier Level Up SBC has only one task, so it shouldn’t be a big ask. The conditions are also straightforward, making it even better.

Task - Teji Savanier Level Up SBC

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Teji Savanier Level Up SBC is cheap to complete, even if you get all the fodder from the FUT market. You will have to spend around 38,000 FUT coins, but this amount can be reduced with the help of cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. As the SBC is available for 11 more days (as of July 9), you can earn more fodder without spending coins.

You can grind the FIFA 23 Division Rivals and Squad Battles game modes to get more cards. They can be earned by opening packs, and these cards can then be used in different challenges to bring down their completion price. The extra coins you receive will help you get better cards for your squad.

You can also recycle the cards you don’t need with the help of resource-item challenges. These provide useful cards in exchange, which can even be used in your main squad.

After completing tonight’s challenge, You will obtain a 92-rated CAM card in FIFA 23, which can also be played as a CM with the help of a position modifier. If you can complete its objective, you will earn a 94-rated upgraded version at no additional cost. Given the cost and potential rewards, attempt to complete this SBC, as the card also fits well with other Ligue 1 items.

