With another Thursday here, EA has released this week's Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, continuing its flashback series of weekly content as major football leagues worldwide continue their summer break. Much like its previous iterations, the four-tasked Squad Building Challenge has the potential to yield several good fodder cards without a lot of investment.

This article is a small guide to all four tasks in the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC, with a cost estimation of each provided to help determine the best way to complete the challenge within a week.

The Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Marquee Matchups are an essential part of EA's weekly content for FIFA 23, and this week's Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC looks back at some of the big fixtures over the last season, including one task themed around the Manchester Derby.

Without further ado, here are all the requirements for each task in the Squad Building Challenge.

Task 1 - USG vs Royal Antwerp FC

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Belgium: Minimum of one

Clubs represented in the squad: Maximum of five

Same nation count in the squad: Minimum of two

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 14

Estimated cost: 5,500 to 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Task 2 - Rennes vs PSG

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Ligue 1: Minimum of one

Same league count in the squad: Maximum of five

Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of four

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 18

Estimated cost: 6,000 to 7,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Gold Players Pack

Task 3 - Juventus vs Napoli FC

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Napoli FC + # of players from Juventus: Minimum of one

# of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum of two

Same nation count in the squad: Maximum of five

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 79

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 22

Estimated cost: 9,000 to 10,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Task 4 - Manchester United vs Manchester City

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Manchester United in the squad: Minimum of one

# of players from Manchester City in the squad: Minimum of one

Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of three

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of two

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Total Chemstry points for the squad: Minimum of 26

Estimated cost: 10,000 to 11,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

The total fodder cost of completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is around the 32K FUT coins mark at the current market rates. FIFA 23 players are recommended to complete the whole set to receive the group reward. Which is a tradeable Rare Players Pack, maximizing the return on their investment.

As mentioned before, the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is part of the Throwback series, allowing players to complete challenges based on footballing matchups from last season. Like its predecessors, the list of requirements might look long but are fairly simple and do not require much investment.

Making the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC ideal for FIFA 23 players looking to pack a lot of fodder that can come in handy for completing other SBCs.

