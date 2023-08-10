FIFA 23 Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC (XP) August 10 - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With another Thursday here, EA Sports has released this week's Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23. The four tasks themed around important fixtures in the footballing world allow players to snag a new bunch of packs for quite a reasonable price. After all, FUT enthusiasts are usually on the lookout for weekly content like this.

For the last few weeks, the weekly Marquee Matchups SBC has been themed around past fixtures rather than upcoming ones due to how most footballing seasons around the world, unlike the MLS, are currently on hold due to the summer break. Nonetheless, the Throwback Marquee Matchups are suitable to introduce weekly content.

This is a short guide to completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC released on August 10 to help FIFA 23 players determine whether it is worth attempting.

The latest Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Without further ado, here are the tasks with the estimated fodder cost listed below for the convenience of FIFA 23 players.

Task 1: PSV v FC Utrecht

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from the Eredivisie: Minimum of one

# of Leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of four

Same Club #: Minimum of three

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Reward: x1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 4,000 to 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: PSG v Lorient

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from France: Minimum of two

# of Nations represented in the squad: Maximum of four

# of Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of three

Same Club #: Minimum of three

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 18

Reward: x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 5,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3: Athletic Club v Real Madrid

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Athletic Club + # of players from Real Madrid: Minimum of one

# of players from the LaLiga Santander: Minimum of two

Same Club #: Maximum of four

Rare Card #: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 79

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 7,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4: Chelsea v Liverpool

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Liverpool: Minimum of one

# of players from Chelsea: Minimum of one

Same nation #: Minimum of four

# of Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of three

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Reward: x1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 18,000 to 22,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

The total cost of completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is currently around 40K FUT Coins, and completing each individual task yields a reward. FIFA 23 players are recommended to complete all four to get the group reward of a Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack.

As for the tasks themselves, they are not too complicated, especially this late in the game, and most players should not have much trouble completing them. The rewards might not look so enticing, but the Marquee Matchups are an excellent source of weekly fodder, making it worth attempting for most FIFA 23 players.