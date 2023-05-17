EA Sports has released the latest player SBC for the Bundesliga Team of the Season, with Raphael Guerreiro receiving a special version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Portuguese superstar has been amongst the most consistent performers in the league this season, leading Borussia Dortmund to victory on several occasions with his all-round abilities.

Guerreiro is renowned amongst Bundesliga fans for being incredibly versatile. Not only is he capable of playing in defensive roles as a left-back, but he can also be deployed as a creative player on the left flank or in the center of the pitch as a midfielder. His versatility has earned him a spot on the Bundesliga TOTS roster, with his SBC now being available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

TOTS Raphael Guerreiro can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports have treated players with a wide range of SBC players so far during the Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and Bundesliga TOTS has been no different. Raphael Guerreiro is the latest inclusion on the TOTS SBC roster, leaving players eager to learn more about the mercurial Borussia Dortmund defender.

How to unlock the TOTS card?

The SBC comprises two segments, each with its own stipulations mentioned in the requirements. This is how to complete each individual segment of the SBC:

Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 FUT coins, which is reasonable for a card of this caliber in the current meta of FIFA 23. Guerreiro has received a stunning 91-rated version with the following stats:

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 87

Defending: 88

Passing: 94

Physicality: 78

He can be deployed as a left-back, left wing-back, left-midfielder, or central midfielder, boosting his utility massively on the virtual pitch. He also possesses four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, making him highly capable of contributing during offensive plays.

Is the SBC worth completing?

150,000 FUT coins is a reasonable price for this TOTS version of Raphael Guerreiro. With the likes of Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, and Nico Schlotterbeck all being fan-favorites in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, he will prove to be really useful in providing them with the necessary chemistry links while also reinforcing the team defensively.

Players can easily craft the SBC and bring the price down by using untradeable assets from their FUT clubs, making it a worthwhile proposition for those using Bundesliga squads in FUT 23.

