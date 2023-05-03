FIFA 23 TOTS Samuel Chukwueze SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Community Team of the Season week approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released TOTS Samuel Chukwueze as an item that can be acquired through an SBC. The Nigerian forward has been a breakout star in La Liga this season. He has wreaked havoc against some of the world's best defenders and earned an upgraded special item in the process.

The Team of the Season promo has been a massive success so far, with its first week providing gamers with plenty of content to enjoy. Not only has EA Sports released two separate rosters of TOTS players, there are also several objectives and SBCs for gamers to invest their time and assets into, with Samuel Chukwueze being the latest inclusion.

TOTS Samuel Chukwueze can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Villareal have been in fine form this season, competing against strong teams for a spot in La Liga's top four. Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze has been amongst their best performers, dominating defenders and building attacking plays down the right flank with his rapid pace. His performances against the likes of Spanish club Real Madrid, in particular, have captured audiences' imagination worldwide.

With such an impressive display of skill this season, EA Sports has rewarded his contributions with an exceptional 90-rated TOTS card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The SBC you will have to complete to get that card comes with the following stipulations:

La Liga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: Exactly eleven

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 65,000 FUT coins, which is primarily driven by Team of the Week and Team of the Season cards' prices in FIFA 23's transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

TOTS Samuel Chukwueze possesses the following key stats:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 86

Defending: 47

Passing: 83

Physicality: 78

With attributes like these, he will be an incredible attacker in FIFA 23's current meta. He has the pace and dribbling capabilities to replicate his real-life performances by blitzing past defenders, scoring goals, and providing assists. He has also been attributed with a five-star weak foot, making him an even more versatile threat on the virtual pitch.

At an estimated cost of only 65,000 FUT coins, this is an excellent SBC to complete, considering the caliber of TOTS Samuel Chukwueze. The meta in FIFA 23 is dominated by agile and fast players, and the Villareal winger is the perfect fit for any style of play.

Poll : 0 votes