FIFA 23 TOTS Stanislav Lobotka SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of Serie A Team of the Season, with Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka receiving a boosted TOTS version in FIFA 23. The Slovak midfielder has been instrumental in Napoli's title charge this season, culminating in the club securing their first Scudetto win in decades. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, earning him the admiration of fans and a TOTS SBC.

Stanislav Lobotka epitomizes the role of the silent playmaker. While he might not have the most impressive numbers with goal contributions, his influence on the pitch is undeniable. His abilities have been reflected accurately through his latest Team of the Season SBC variant, providing him with stats and attributes that do justice to his style of play in the game.

TOTS Stanlislav Lobotka can now be unlocked via a SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Serie A Team of the Season lineup features some of Italian club football's most popular and prominent names. With the likes of Paolo Dybala, Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao, and Theo Hernandez all part of the roster, players will be keen to add a Serie A-themed twist to their squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This makes the arrival of TOTS Lobotka even more appealing, as he is an affordable option for those seeking an efficient midfielder for their FUT squad.

How to unlock TOTS Stanislav Lobotka in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The SBC comprises a single squad with the following specific stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Players with a minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins, driven primarily by the requirement of 85-rated fodder and Team of the Week/Team of the Season items. These players fetch a relatively high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market, but experienced players can bring the cost down by using untradeable assets from their club.

Is completing the TOTS Stanislav Lobotka SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team worth it?

The 91-rated Team of the Season iteration of the Napoli midfielder showcases the following stats:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 80

Defending: 90

Passing: 91

Physicality: 89

He can be deployed as a central midfielder or a central defensive-midfielder and has received a four-star skill move upgrade to boost his viability in the game's current meta.

With Napoli dominating the Serie A TOTS ranks, Lobotka can easily be accommodated into a squad and is an affordable and worthwhile SBC in Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes