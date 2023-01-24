League Upgrades are here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, heralding the beginning of the real Team of the Year grind. Gamers have been looking forward to this since the beginning of the event, as it allows them to obtain a host of league-specific packs that might contain elusive TOTY cards.

Team of the Year is the most anticipated event in FIFA, and with the latest iteration of the promo featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, fans will be eager to get their hands on these upgraded versions.

The event has already delivered exciting and engaging content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the arrival of League-specific upgrades is the cherry on top for FUT enthusiasts.

TOTY League Upgrades offer a chance for fans to obtain Team of the Year cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Year cards depict a shift in the power curve of the FIFA 23 meta. These cards have received incredible upgrades that make them the most overpowered versions in their respective positions. With such desirable items up for grabs in Ultimate Team, fans will be eager to grind the latest League Upgrades to obtain as many packs as possible.

These SBCs consist of league-specific packs from the top five domestic leagues in European football, featuring the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1. The pack consists of three gold players from their respective leagues, including one rare version.

How to complete the TOTY League Upgrades in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

All five league-specific upgrade SBCs feature similar requirements. These are the stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain the three-player pack from the respective leagues:

Player level: Exactly gold

Players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of completing these SBCs is around 5,000 FUT coins per completion. All these SBCs are repeatable and will be available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for the next 11 days, giving fans plenty of time to obtain as many packs as possible during their Team of the Year grind.

Is it worth completing the TOTY League Upgrade SBCs?

These SBCs can be completed with a squad of common gold players, which is why the overall cost of completion is lower than the Premium League Upgrades. While the Premium versions have been nerfed compared to previous years, the regular League Upgrades still offer the same rewards and will be crucial to obtaining desirable packs during the event.

The SBCs offer a pack consisting of three players from a specific league in exchange for eleven common gold players. These can be used to recycle the common gold cards players obtain from Premium League upgrades, forming an efficient cycle of unlocking as many packs as possible.

However, it would be wise to refrain from investing any club assets into these upgrade packs until the full Team of the Year roster is available in packs. Having a plethora of special cards up for grabs only boosts the value of these SBC packs, making them worthy of the coin investment in FIFA 23.

