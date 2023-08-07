FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Fernando Torres SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon player SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Trophy Titans Fernando Torres now being up for grabs. The Spanish striker was introduced as a special version earlier in the game cycle and is still very viable in the current meta, with his SBC being rather affordable and offering players some valuable seasonal XP as well.

The third week of FUTTIES has been replete with a wide variety of SBCs, allowing gamers to constantly stay engaged by grinding various aspects of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While many may think that Trophy Titans Fernando Torres is a bit behind the power curve, he is still a very efficient marksman and will serve as an excellent addition to budget squads.

Trophy Titans Fernando Torres is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Trophy Titans promo was a brand new addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and consisted entirely of Heroes and Icons. It provided boosted versions of some of the most decorated legends of the sport, acknowledging their illustrious careers with special cards in FUT. Trophy Titans Fernando Torres earned a much-deserved spot on the promo roster, having won multiple trophies at the highest level.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea FC striker was once regarded as one of the most lethal goalscorers in the world of football, and his exploits earned him an inclusion on the Icon roster of Ultimate Team. His 94-rated Trophy Titans version is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23.

How to unlock Trophy Titans Fernando Torres?

The Icon SBC contains six individual segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the unique requirements of each segment:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player quality: Minimum Gold

El Nino

Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

League Legend

La Liga Santander players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

League Finesse

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 150,000 FUT coins, which is lower than his price in the FUT Transfer Market.

Is it worth unlocking Trophy Titans Fernando Torres?

The 94-rated item possesses the following impressive stats:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 92

Defending: 48

Passing: 82

Physicality: 80

He also possesses four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, boosting his viability in the current meta of FIFA 23. Being an Icon, he is also easy to accommodate into any squad on full chemistry.

Gamers who are not interested in unlocking this special card can still complete the On a Loan segment to obtain some valuable seasonal XP and make progress in Season 8 of FUT 23. The season features some of the most exciting FUTTIES rewards released in the game so far.