After his stunning game-winning goal in the UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City's Rodri has received an incredible UCL MOTM SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Spanish midfielder has been highly consistent for the Citizens this season, scoring the only goal of the game against Inter with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

Rodri's goal secured a historic treble for the Blues from Manchester as they have now won the Premier league, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. Their campaign was nothing short of incredible as they went unbeaten the entire tournament to win their first ever European title in glorious fashion.

Rodri has received a UCL MOTM SBC item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to celebrate his game-winning goal in the final

The Champions League final lived up to fans' expectations, with both sides delivering a tactical masterclass. While many believed that Manchester City would make easy work of their opponents from Italy, the Inter players had other ideas. It was an unnervingly close contest, but Rodri unleashed a lethal strike with 20 minutes left on the clock that won City the title.

How to unlock UCL MOTM Rodri in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The SBC requires only a single squad for completion and features the following stipulations:

Manchester City players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of 87-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market. However, with Team of the Season being live in Ultimate Team, gamers will have access to plenty of cards in their club that they can use to lower the price of this SBC.

Should you complete the UCL MOTM Rodri SBC in FIFA 23?

The Spaniard is renowned for his defensive and playmaking abilities, but it is his goalscoring that has captured fans' attention this season. His long-range effort against Bayern Munich was a mere sign of what was to come as he won City the title and earned an SBC item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The 91-rated card has the following stats:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 88

Defending: 91

Passing: 89

Physicality: 92

These attributes are a testament to how versatile and well-rounded Rodri is, both in real life and on the virtual pitch. With stats like these, his MOTM card will be on par with some of the best defensive midfielders in FIFA 23, making the SBC absolutely worth completing. While it certainly isn't cheap, grinding fodder is rather easy nowadays in FUT, especially with FUT Champions and Division Rivals rewards being overpowered.

