FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA Sports has released the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack 10 gold cards in one go. Although the guaranteed overall rating of 84 may not satiate FUT enthusiasts looking to get their hands on highly-rated cards, the repeatable challenge is a solid choice for those looking to snag some better fodder.

With the FUT season entering its final few months, FIFA 23 players will be looking to pack only the best cards for their squads, and while the transfer market is always an option, it can get expensive.

While the Team of the Season promo may have ended, the Shapeshifters cards are also lucrative, making sense for players to open as many packs as possible during the promo.

This guide explains the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC that can be repeated once daily for the next three days. It also offers an analysis to help determine whether the Squad Building Challenge is worth it.

The 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team yields a mixed bag of rewards

With the Shapeshifters Team 2 released a few days ago, the promo provides some upgraded cards with a twist. Not only have players in the squad received substantial upgrades to their stats, but their preferred positions have also been shuffled. This drastically changes how they play in-game, allowing players to pack some strange cards.

Take, for example, the Shapeshifters card for Emiliano Martinez. The World Cup-winning goalkeeper from Argentina has had his position swapped for a CB, making it a unique choice for FIFA 23 players looking to change their playstyles. Completing his dedicated Squad Building Challenge will be much easier if they have some quality fodder.

Here are the requirements that must be adhered to while grinding the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC, in addition to an estimated cost for completing the challenge:

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players with an overall rating of at least 87: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 75,000 to 85,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23?

Completing the 84+ x10 SBC costs around 80,000 coins, which may sound like a lot. But the pack reward contains 10 gold cards. The challenge is fairly simple, with no overly complicated chemistry restrictions. This makes grinding a relatively hassle-free experience.

As for the rewards, the pack guarantees 10 rare gold cards with at least an overall rating of 84. With the FIFA 23 season ending in a few months, this may not be a highly lucrative offer, but the point of the challenge is more geared toward recycling fodder.

As such, players with a lot of mid-tier fodder may as well grind the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC to get their hands on better cards that may be used to complete better Squad Building Challenges.

