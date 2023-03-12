With the second week of the Fantasy FUT promo underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has continued the trend of releasing daily pack-based SBCs to provide fresh FUT content.

Not only do these daily SBCs give something to do in the world of Ultimate Team, they also allow players to obtain packs to try and get their hands on brand-new promo cards.

The Fantasy FUT event has been a massive success so far, with the community enjoying various special versions released in FIFA 23. These live items receive upgrades based on individual performances and team results in the league. The dynamic nature of these cards creates even more hype around the promo, making these items more appealing than ever.

The latest Fantasy FUT daily SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports are renowned for releasing regular content to treat their player base in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only is there a plethora of new promos introduced every month, gamers also have various pack-based SBCs available to try and obtain these new promo versions. The Anticipate SBC is the latest such challenge to be introduced in FUT 23.

With the second roster of the Fantasy FUT promo and the second Fantasy FUT Hero squad being added to packs, players will be eager to complete this SBC and open the pack on offer, hoping to obtain one of these elusive special cards.

How to complete the Anticipate SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of only a singular segment, with various stipulations that must be fulfilled to complete the challenge. These are the specific requirements:

First Owned Players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Nations/Regions: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Overall team rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry points: Minimum 23

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 4,500 FUT coins, which comes as no surprise considering the cheap nature of low-rated gold fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The SBC offers a tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack upon completion.

Is it worth completing the Anticipate SBC?

Daily SBCs are an excellent way for gamers to use their untradeable club assets in exchange for enticing packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While the requirements and stipulations of these challenges are often complicated, they are always cheap to complete, making them extremely appealing.

The SBC costs around 4,500 coins to complete and offers a tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack upon completion. The pack itself is worth much more in the FUT Store compared to the cost of completion, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to pack a Fantasy FUT card.

