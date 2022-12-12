FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Dynamic Duos Kamada and Tanaka SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With World Cup fever sweeping across the globe, EA Sports has released its latest Dynamic Duos Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 featuring Japanese footballers Kamada and Tanaka. Despite losing in the round of 16, Japan grabbed the attention of the world with their performance in the Group Stage. The team made headlines for defeating European giants Spain and Germany to finish at the top of their table.

Dynamic Duos SBCs themed around a particular nation are common Squad Building Challenges released by the developers to tap into the hype surrounding the World Cup. This time, players will again need to complete two separate tasks to get their hands on the unique cards on offer. The items will have significantly boosted stats compared to their base versions.

With the new FIFA 23 Phenoms series promo putting the spotlight on young talent in the World Cup, here's a quick guide to completing the Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada Dynamic Duos challenge.

Kamada and Tanaka Dynamic Duos SBC comes to FIFA 23

Both Japanese midfielders were at the top of their game, playing for their country on the biggest stage possible in the World Cup. FIFA 23 players looking to complete the SBC to get their Dynamic Duo cards will have to keep these simple requirements in mind before submitting the squads:

Ao Tanaka task requirements

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Tanaka Dynamic Duo card

Estimated Cost: 9,000 - 10,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Daichi Tanaka task requirements

Number of players in the squad: 11

Players with an overall stat of 85 or above: Minimum of 1

Number of Team of the Week players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Tanaka Dynamic Duo card

Estimated Cost: 35,000 - 37,000 FUT coins across all platforms

SBC card stats and more

Completing both challenges will net you a Gold Players Pack as a group reward. Building the squads from scratch will require somewhere around 45,000 FUT coins according to current market rates, but additional fodder may be used liberally to mitigate the price.

The Squad Building Challenge is not that cheap, but the Gold Players Pack can help you recoup the expenses a little. The requirements may also look simple for regular FIFA 23 players, but buying items on the market to fill in gaps might become an expensive ordeal very quickly.

Fortunately, there aren't any pesky chemistry conditions or league or national restrictions. This means that you will have a lot of options to optimally solve the challenge. That said, the in-form upgrade card in Kamada task will be the most expensive one in the two squads that have to be submitted, driving up the price of the SBC significantly.

The rewards are not too shabby. Both Tanaka and Kamada have received a lot of boosts to their stats. The former's Dynamic Duo card has received massive upgrades with an impressive 14-point increase in Pace, Dribbling, Passing, Defense, and Physicality. With 81 Pace, 82 Passing, and 84 Dribbling, Tanaka is a nice 85-rated CDM card.

Kamada also sees a nice boost on his Dynamic Duo card, which is even better than his Team of the Week 1 item that was released during the opening weeks of FIFA 23. The 86-rated CAM has 83 Pace, 86 Passing, and 89 Dribbling, making him quite a nice addition to most FUT squads.

Having said that, the current price for the tasks far outweighs the two unique cards' pros, and even with the group reward, only those specifically looking for the Japanese cards should attempt the SBC. Alternatively, you may choose to wait a bit to see if its price drops on the FIFA 23 transfer market, as the challenge is valid for 11 more days.

