After several weeks of hiatus, Dynamic Duos's concept has returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the Brazilian duo of Luquinhas and Carlos Coronel receiving special cards. The two footballers play for the New York Red Bulls in the MLS, and while the selection might take many by surprise, the cards themselves are rather impressive in terms of their in-game attributes.

The first batch of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has received rather underwhelming upgrades, with fans complaining about the selection of players being repetitive and favoring the same overpowered names. In such an environment, an MLS-themed Dynamic Duo SBC is what the community needs to spice up the content and bring some variety to their squads.

Dynamic Duos Luquinhas and Coronel bring refreshing change to power curve in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

It would be safe to assume that Major League Soccer (MLS) fans have been treated kindly by EA Sports in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as the league has finally received exposure and recognition with the release of many special cards. Almost every event in the game cycle has featured cards from MLS, and Dynamic Duos Luquinhas and Coronel will add to this tally further.

The Brazilian duo can easily be accommodated into any squad, as they provide a massive chemistry boost to each other while simultaneously linking with any Brazilian players included in the lineup. They have also received impressive upgrades to their attributes, making them viable options for MLS and Brazilian FUT enthusiasts.

What do Dynamic Duos Luquinhas and Coronel look like in FIFA 23?

Luquinhas can be deployed as a left winger, left midfielder, central attacking midfielder, or center forward, while Carlos Miguel Coronel plays as a goalkeeper. The former has received an 85-rated card with the following attributes:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 81

Defending: 47

Passing: 82

Physicality: 69

Meanwhile, the latter has received an 86-rated version with the following stats:

Diving: 86

Reflexes: 88

Handling: 84

Speed: 60

Kicking: 87

Positioning: 84

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Dynamic Duos SBC consists of two individual segments, each offering the respective card upon completion. Both segments consist of similar stipulations:

Players from Brazil: Minimum one

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

The expected cost for either segment is around 15,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the price of 85-rated fodder cards in the FUT transfer market. With both segments featuring the same requirements, the overall cost of the SBC is around 30,000 FUT coins.

Is it worth completing the Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23?

While neither Luquinhas nor Coronel possess attributes to be considered elite-tier cards in the current meta of the game, they are rather inexpensive to obtain and will be easily accommodated into any squad with their Brazilian chemistry links. EA Sports has given MLS fans a wide gallery of special cards during the various promos, adding to the league's appeal in FUT.

