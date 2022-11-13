EA Sports recently added a Squad Building Challenge called FIFA World Cup Challenge Ecuador in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This inclusion suggests that there will be a multitude of similar SBCs in the coming weeks related to each individual nation participating in the World Cup. Though this hasn't been confirmed, it's a rather safe assumption to make, considering the pattern EA has followed with the World Cup Swaps.

The World Cup is almost here, and EA Sports has started generating hype around the biggest tournament in football by introducing their latest Path to Glory promo in FIFA 23. This event features some of the biggest football stars who have some incredibly dynamic cards in-game. The promo consists of two separate teams that are being added to packs, including Path to Glory and World Cup Hero cards.

With such an exciting ongoing event, fans are eager to get their hands on any pack they can get, hoping they might get one of the elusive special cards. EA Sports has provided gamers with precisely this opportunity in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It has released a wide array of Squad Building Challenges that offer pack rewards, including the World Cup Challenge Ecuador SBC.

EA Sports has released multiple pack-based SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete FIFA World Cup Challenge Ecuador SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

These are the requirements specified to complete the SBC in-game:

Minimum one player from Ecuador

Maximum four players from the same league

Minimum seven players: Bronze

Minimum two players: Rare

Squad Chemistry: Minimum 15

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Expected cost: 3,000 FUT coins

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players pack

Is it worth completing this SBC?

Although the pack this SBC offers as a reward is rather underwhelming, it is still a worthwhile venture. This is because the Squad Building Challenge's requirements are extremely easy to meet.

A large portion of the SBC can be completed with bronze players, and FUT enthusiasts will have plenty of such cards available in their club to bring the cost of this Squad Building Challenge down to almost nothing.

How to complete 75+ World Cup Players upgrade SBC in FIFA 23

The FIFA World Cup Challenge Ecuador SBC is not the only one released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team tonight, as EA Sports has also added a brand new upgrade Squad Building Challenge that provides gamers with limited-time World Cup cards. Players can then use these exclusive items to complete World Cup Swaps objectives and earn rewards in FIFA 23.

World Cup Swaps is an intriguing concept in FUT, as it provides gamers with non-stop grindable content in-game. Fans can accomplish gameplay-based objectives, earn a multitude of tokens, and redeem them for exciting untradeable rewards, including special versions of Eden Hazard and Fabinho, as well as World Cup Icons like Patrick Vieira.

These are the requirements specified to complete the 75+ upgrade pack:

Player Quality: Minimum Bronze

Minimum one player: Silver

Number of players in the squad: Six

This SBC can be completed once per day over the course of the next week and is a fantastic addition to the title. It allows fans to obtain World Cup cards from multiple nations. With an overall cost of around 2,000 FUT Coins, this is a must-do Squad Building Challenge.

