"A major win for the grind": Fans react to the release of World Cup Swaps in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the release of World Cup content in FIFA 23, starting with the Path to Glory promo, hype is higher than ever amongst fans of the series. However, the Path to Glory and World Cup Hero cards are not the only new special versions that fans can get their hands on, with World Cup Swaps being released at the same time as well.

Time to start grinding tokens FIFA WC Swaps is live! #FUT23

FUT veterans may already be familiar with the concept of Swaps in FIFA. In this system, fans can earn a number of tokens through gameplay objectives and later redeem them for exciting rewards, including packs, player picks, and special player items. The concept has been implemented in the most expansive way in FIFA 23, offering more rewards than ever before.

Naturally, with the release of such an exciting and immersive promo, the community has weighed in with their opinions on social media. Although the response has been positive for the most part, there are always detractors expressing their opinions as well.

The World Cup Swaps promo will keep fans busy grinding the game for the next month in FIFA 23

The rewards for Swaps consist of some of the biggest names in the world of football. Every participating nation has received a special boosted version, including the likes of Eden Hazard, Fabinho, and Kingsley Coman. However, the star attractions include the World Cup icons, Cafu and Patrick Vieira.

EA Sports has added a brand new friendlies game mode for the purpose of its objectives in FIFA 23. This new mode features a Golden Goal rule, with the game ending after the very first goal is scored. Naturally, this makes the grind significantly easier and far more enjoyable, swiftly gaining the approval of fans.

Yes, it's a lot of games for a lot of tokens, but WC Swaps in Golden Goal friendlies is a major Win for the grind. Let's have some fun. #FUT23

The entire release of the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23 was a success in general. A host of content was released, including two promo teams in packs, as well as the Swaps SBCs and objectives. With so much content being offered, fans have truly been appeased and have expressed their approval on Twitter.

For me:

LOVE the weight on WC Heroes

PTG Team looks great

Swaps Rewards are , tonnes of choice

Moments are

Objectives are a huuuge W



Need more menu content, this will come in time!



So the World Cup Promo, what are your thoughts?
For me:
LOVE the weight on WC Heroes
PTG Team looks great
Swaps Rewards are, tonnes of choice
Moments are
Objectives are a huuuge W
Need more menu content, this will come in time!
Solid 8.5/10 after Day 1!

Alongside a wide variety of special player items, Swaps also provides a range of different packs, including a special pack that offers 20 players rated 84 or higher. This addition has generated significant hype, with fans deciding to opt for these packs instead of the players directly.

Like if you're getting 20 for that!



You can get 60x 84+ players for just 20 WC swaps tokens
Like if you're getting 20 for that!
#FIFA23

There are currently 14 tokens up for grabs, with another 36 yet to arrive. With so many objectives in-game, it can be tedious to keep track of all the various tokens. Fortunately, there are always Good Samaritans on Twitter who keep the community up-to-date with trackers.

However, not everyone has been as impressed by the promo. This fan, in particular, believes that the content is rather dull and repetitive, as the Swaps promo has already been implemented heavily in previous iterations of FIFA.

Why is this the 'best content ever'?



WC themed icon swaps

Timed cards to use that are only +1

2x promo teams to sell packs

Promo packs to sell packs

Objectives



Genuine question to my #fifa23 followers. I logged in and out in half an hour at 6pm.
Why is this the 'best content ever'?
WC themed icon swaps
Timed cards to use that are only +1
2x promo teams to sell packs
Promo packs to sell packs
Objectives
Still feel repeated to me?

With over a month's worth of World Cup content being released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans will likely have their hands full for the foreseeable future, and we are bound to see more reactions on social media as and when new content is released.

