"A major win for the grind": Fans react to the release of World Cup Swaps in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the release of World Cup content in FIFA 23, starting with the Path to Glory promo, hype is higher than ever amongst fans of the series. However, the Path to Glory and World Cup Hero cards are not the only new special versions that fans can get their hands on, with World Cup Swaps being released at the same time as well.
FUT veterans may already be familiar with the concept of Swaps in FIFA. In this system, fans can earn a number of tokens through gameplay objectives and later redeem them for exciting rewards, including packs, player picks, and special player items. The concept has been implemented in the most expansive way in FIFA 23, offering more rewards than ever before.
Naturally, with the release of such an exciting and immersive promo, the community has weighed in with their opinions on social media. Although the response has been positive for the most part, there are always detractors expressing their opinions as well.
The World Cup Swaps promo will keep fans busy grinding the game for the next month in FIFA 23
The rewards for Swaps consist of some of the biggest names in the world of football. Every participating nation has received a special boosted version, including the likes of Eden Hazard, Fabinho, and Kingsley Coman. However, the star attractions include the World Cup icons, Cafu and Patrick Vieira.
EA Sports has added a brand new friendlies game mode for the purpose of its objectives in FIFA 23. This new mode features a Golden Goal rule, with the game ending after the very first goal is scored. Naturally, this makes the grind significantly easier and far more enjoyable, swiftly gaining the approval of fans.
The entire release of the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23 was a success in general. A host of content was released, including two promo teams in packs, as well as the Swaps SBCs and objectives. With so much content being offered, fans have truly been appeased and have expressed their approval on Twitter.
Alongside a wide variety of special player items, Swaps also provides a range of different packs, including a special pack that offers 20 players rated 84 or higher. This addition has generated significant hype, with fans deciding to opt for these packs instead of the players directly.
There are currently 14 tokens up for grabs, with another 36 yet to arrive. With so many objectives in-game, it can be tedious to keep track of all the various tokens. Fortunately, there are always Good Samaritans on Twitter who keep the community up-to-date with trackers.
However, not everyone has been as impressed by the promo. This fan, in particular, believes that the content is rather dull and repetitive, as the Swaps promo has already been implemented heavily in previous iterations of FIFA.
With over a month's worth of World Cup content being released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans will likely have their hands full for the foreseeable future, and we are bound to see more reactions on social media as and when new content is released.