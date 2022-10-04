FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Give Me Five SBC: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

Give Me Five is a segment in the Hybrid Leagues Advanced SBC (Squad Building Challenge) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the new title officially in full swing, Advanced SBCs offer an excellent way to obtain expensive packs to stack your clubs with in Ultimate Team.

Despite the controversy surrounding EA's decision to make these SBCs present untradeable rewards in FIFA 23, they are still crucial in the initial stages of the game cycle. The rewards are still worth the time and coin investment, as gamers might get lucky and get a desirable meta card from these packs and get to slot them into their squads.

Give Me Five is the easiest segment in Hybrid Leagues Advanced SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The untradeable nature of Advanced SBC rewards should not deter fans from completing the challenges. While it is unwise to spend liquid assets on SBCs that offer untradeable rewards in return, experienced veterans can easily reduce the cost of challenge completion by using the cards available in their FUT club.

Although the latter segments of the Hybrid Leagues SBC are rather complicated and require certain players to carry out, Give Me Five is by far the most simple one and leaves gamers with a lot of room to improvise. Even beginners can attempt this challenge and meet the requirements with relative ease and without having to spend any coins.

How to complete the Give Me Five SBC in FIFA 23?

Here are the requirements needed to complete this SBC:

Leagues: Exactly five

Players from the same League: Max four

Players from the same Club: Max four

Rare players: Minimum Six

Squad rating: Minimum 69

Team Chemistry: Minimum 15

Rewards for completion: One Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Tips and tricks to complete Give Me Five SBC

The easiest and most efficient way to approach any segment in the Hybrid Leagues Advanced SBC is to find players from the same nation that play in different leagues. England, France, Brazil, and Argentina are often the most popular choices among fans.

The low-rating threshold required to complete this challenge allows players to use low-rated cards from different leagues belonging to the same nation. English footballers are perfect for this purpose, as there is a plethora of low-rated English cards from the various British football leagues in FIFA.

The low chemistry requirements also allow players to use several cards out of position. Since these out-of-position footballers don't contribute towards the chemistry rating anyway, fans can use these slots to satisfy other SBC criteria, such as introducing a new league entirely to count towards fulfilling the league quota.

Is Give Me Five SBC worth it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

This particular segment of the Hybrid Leagues SBC offers an untradeable Premium Gold Players Pack as a reward, which has a store value of 25,000 FUT coins. The SBC is estimated to cost under 3,000 FUT coins, making this an absolute bargain in the early stages of FIFA 23.

