EA Sports has released the third set of World Cup Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23, featuring Mateo Kovacic and Leandro Trossard. This showdown is based around the upcoming clash between Belgium and Croatia at the World Cup, which will determine the fate of the nations of Group F. It is a high-profile fixture between the two giants of the sport and will attract the eyes of footballing fans around the globe.

The hype of the World Cup has translated over to the virtual pitch as well, with EA capitalizing on the popularity of the tournament by introducing themed content in FUT. These Showdown SBCs involve players from opposing teams that are going to play each other in the near future. The winning card receives a +2 upgrade, with a +1 upgrade given to both cards in case of a draw.

Mateo Kovacic and Leandro Trossard represent their respective nations in these FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBCs

Belgium and Croatia will face off against each other in a much-anticipated World Cup group-stage tie on December 1, 2022. With Group F being contested heavily by all the teams involved, the fate of the group might be determined by this fixture. Both squads feature some of the most popular players in the sport, including the two Premier League stars that are included in the latest set of Showdown SBCs.

How to complete the Showdown Mateo Kovacic SBC in FIFA 23?

Chelsea superstar Mateo Kovacic is a mainstay in the Croatian midfield, orchestrating proceedings next to the legendary Luka Modric. His versatility has been recreated accurately on the virtual pitch, as Kovacic possesses incredibly well-rounded stats in-game. His SBC consists of two segments, which are:

Top Form

Team of the Week player: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 82

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The expected cost of the entire SBC is around 70,000 FUT coins.

How to complete the Leandro Trossard SBC in FIFA 23?

Despite being a regular starter for Brighton, Leandro Trossard has only recently burst into the limelight with his performances in the league. His consistency has earned him a call-up for the World Cup, and Trossard will be hoping to continue his form on the international stage as well. His SBC consists of two segments as well:

Belgium

Number of players from Belgium: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Team of the Week player: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

The expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 FUT coins.

Is it worth completing the Kovacic and Trossard Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23?

Both cards possess their own merits and will prove to be valuable additions to any FUT squad. While Kovacic possesses versatile stats to be an incredible box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23, Trossard has the pace to be an incredible winger in the new meta of the game.

Both players also come with a hefty price tag, but FUT enthusiasts will be able to use the untradeable cards present in their club to craft these SBCs for much cheaper. Both Kovacic and Trossard can also be upgraded based on the results of the game, making it an even more enticing SBC.

