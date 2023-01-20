FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC (January 19): How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can once again take part in the recurring Squad Building Challenge themed around upcoming real-life fixtures in the footballing world.

The popular challenge is a weekly phenomenon in FIFA 23, and regular players appreciate the steady stream of content and affordable packs it brings to the game. The fact that the separate challenges are based on the big matchups from the week also lends a sense of connection between the game and real-life football competitions.

The requirements and tasks needed to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC may look long, but most are quite simple and cheap to complete, even for casual FUT players. Nonetheless, here's a quick guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge efficiently.

Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is a must-do for players looking to obtain affordable packs this week

Like its previous iterations, this week's Marquee Matchups is also divided into five distinct tasks based on upcoming matchups, including the big Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

FIFA 23 players looking to attempt the challenge are advised to complete the whole set to maximize returns on the rewards, as the group ones may only be obtained by completing all the tasks listed below.

Here are all the requirements one must satisfy while building the squads for the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - Feyenoord v Ajax

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from the Netherlands: Minimum of one

Number of nationalities in the squad: Minimum of two

Players from the same league: Maximum of five

Squad Rating: Minimum of 71

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack

Estimated cost: 3,500 - 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 - Latium v Milan

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum of one

Players from the same club: Minimum of two

Rare players in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 73

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 18

Rewards: 1x Mixed Players Pack

Estimated cost: 4,000 - 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3 - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munchen

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from RB Leipzig or number of players from FC Bayern Munchen: Minimum of one

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum of two

Number of leagues in the squad: Minimum of three

Players from the same nation: Minimum of five

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 22

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated cost: 4,500 - 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4 - Liverpool v Chelsea

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum of one

Number of players from Chelsea: Minimum of one

Number of Clubs in the squad: Maximum of five

Rare players in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 26

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 6,500 - 7,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Completing all the above tasks from the Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team within seven days will also net the players the group rewards- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack. It’s a pretty nice deal, considering the rewards for completing each individual task.

With the TOTY promo dropping in FIFA 23, these packs also have the chance to yield some of the rare and boosted cards from the series, making the Marquee Matchups a great SBC for most FUT players.

