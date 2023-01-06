FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC (January 5): How to complete, expected costs, and more

The first Marquee Matchups SBC of the year 2023 has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can partake in some Squad Building Challenges themed around upcoming matches in the footballing world.

The weekly challenge is a great way to get some good rewards at a comparatively low cost. The fact that the SBC is based around the anticipated real-life matchups in the coming week also allows FIFA 23 players a sense of connection to the global tournaments that they religiously follow.

While the long list of Squad Building challenges might seem intimidating for beginners, regulars will know that the Marquee Matchups SBCs are usually quite cheap and yield good rewards for the price. Here's a quick and easy guide to completing the challenge with ease.

The first Marquee Matchups SBC of this year is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Like the previous iterations of the recurring challenge, this one also features four different tasks, reflecting four of the biggest footballing clashes across different world leagues this week.

FIFA 23 players attempting the SBC should also note that while completing each task will net them some rewards, they should ideally complete them all to obtain the group rewards and maximize the number of packs obtained from the challenge.

Here are the four tasks and all the requirements players need to satisfy while building the squads in FIFA 23 to complete the Marque Matchups SBC.

Task 1 - FC Twente v FC Emmen

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from FC Twente or number of players from FC Emmen: Minimum of 1

Number of leagues in the squad: Maximum of 5

Players from the same club: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 71

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack + 1x Wildcard Token Hwang Jae Hwan (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,500 - 4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 - SL Benfica v Portimonense SC

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from SL Benfica or number of players from Portimonense SC: Minimum of 1

Clubs in the squad: Minimum of 4

Players from the same nation: Maximum of 5

Rare players in the squad: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 73

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 18

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,500 - 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3 - Fiorentina v Sassuolo

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Fiorentina or number of players from Sassuolo: Minimum of 1

Number of leagues in the squad: Minimum of 4

Number of nationalities in the squad: Maximum of 6

Players from the same league: Minimum of 4

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 22

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,500 - 4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4 - Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Atletico Madrid or number of players from FC Barcelona: Minimum of 1

Players from the same nation: Minimum of 4

Players from the same club: Minimum of 3

Rare players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 26

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 4,500 - 5,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Completing all the tasks in the Marquee Matchups SBC from scratch will cost somewhere around 16,250 FUT coins across platforms. Quite a cheap price for the rewards in store for those who complete the challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Furthermore, completing all the tasks will also allow players to get the group rewards- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack.

