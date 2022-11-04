EA Sports have released the latest set of Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is recurring weekly content provided by the developers that provide fans with the opportunity to secure some packs and test their luck at obtaining the most elusive cards in the game.

Marquee Matchups is released in FIFA on a weekly basis, capitalizing on the hype surrounding upcoming football fixtures in the real world. It usually focuses on club football, but occasionally delves into international matches as well.

A few days ago, we had special Marquee Matchups to celebrate Halloween, called Spooky Marquee Matchups. These Squad Building Challenges didn't focus on real-life clashes, opting for a fantasy horror theme instead. However, EA Sports have resumed regular proceedings with the latest set of Marquee Matchups covering exciting fixtures for the upcoming weekend.

Marquee Matchups have received their weekly refresh in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Marquee Matchups have returned to their roots with the latest refresh, covering the best that club football has to offer over the course of the weekend across the top leagues. Fortunately for football fans and FUT enthusiasts alike, there will be several high-profile clashes occurring in Europe this weekend.

How to complete Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As always, Marquee Matchups consists of four segments with their own requirements and individual rewards, as well as a group reward for completing the entire set. These are the segments included in the latest set of FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups:

Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique Lyonnais

Number of players from France: Minimum one

Nationalities: Maximum four

Clubs: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum three

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Estimated cost: 4,500 FUT coins

Pack reward: Gold pack (Tradeable)

Atletico Madrid vs RCD Espanyol

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one

Same League count: Minimum five

Silver players: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum four

Team Chemistry: Minimum 18

Estimated cost: 4,000 FUT coins

Pack reward: Premium Gold pack (Tradeable)

Juventus vs Inter

Number of players from Juventus + Number of players from Inter: Minimum one

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum two

Same club count: Maximum five

Same nation count: Minimum three

Squad Rating: Minimum 72

Team chemistry: Minimum 22

Estimated cost: 4,500 FUT coins

Pack reward: Premium Mixed Players pack (Tradeable)

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Number of players from Chelsea: Minimum one

Number of players from Arsenal: Minimum one

Clubs: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum three

Squad rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

Estimated cost: 6,000 FUT coins

Pack reward: Prime Electrum Players pack (Tradeable)

Is it worth completing Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Marquee Matchups have become an integral part of the weekly FUT cycle since their inception in FIFA 17. In FIFA 23, SBCs that offer tradeable packs are rather rare, and even the infamous Advanced SBCs now offer Untradeable packs.

In such a scenario, tradeable pack rewards are worth their weight in gold, allowing players to sell the assets they obtain and increase their coin total.

The latest set of Marquee Matchups offers a Rare Mixed Players pack for completing the entire group, and has a total estimated cost of around 19,000 FUT coins. The group reward as well as the individual segment rewards combine to make the SBC a worthwhile venture.

